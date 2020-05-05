You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Council advances major roadwork project, approves North End business plan
Mason City Council advances major roadwork project, approves North End business plan

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel delivers "State of City" address

Mason City Council, January 2020.

At least one aspect of local government in Mason City that hasn't been fully slowed by the array of COVID-19-related disruptions over the past two months: Construction.

And during Tuesday night's latest Zoom meeting of the city council, that remained true.

Monroe Avenue project

Mason City's had plans to work on a stretch of Monroe Avenue and now, according to City Engineer Mark Rahm, it's "ready to move forward as a project."

The idea is to do a mix of rehabilitation and reconstruction on the road from Fifth Street Southwest all the way to 12th Street Northwest as well as improve city utilities and pedestrian crossings along the route. 

Just for the design and engineering portion, the project is pegged at $165,000 and about $1 million in federal funds will be used for the construction phase of the project. Those "Surface Transportation Block Grant" funds are available for Mason City to tap into because of the amount of traffic the stretch of road receives on a daily basis (anywhere from 4,200 to about 7,600 vehicles per day based on a 2017 estimate).

However, that will not cover the entirety of costs for the project so the city has said it will "need to budget additional funds toward construction of the project."

North End business

On the more commercial side of things, the city council unanimously approved a zoning request that will allow a business plan on the town's North End to go forward.

The applicant, Paul Gritz, is working on a new Domino's location near 12th Street Northwest and North Federal Avenue and wanted to have accessory parking on the site.

According to the plans: Once work in the former Kleen Sweep Construction building is done, the current Domino's store on South Delaware Avenue will relocate to North Federal Avenue. 

Budget amendment hearing

When the city helms construction projects such as the Monroe Avenue rehab, there can be unforeseen costs and overruns that add up. Which is part of the why Mason City needs to amend its budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.

Based on numbers from Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, there are more than $6.9 million worth of amendments that the city council will need to approve at a May 19 public hearing on the matter.

Some of the costs are related to COVID-19 needs but they're not the lion's share.

Multiple item amendments deal with the multipurpose arena and lagging revenues (which are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak) while some of the others relate to costs incurred from an ongoing lawsuit with G8 Development over former downtown hotel plans and the Bushel Boy project that delivered a $35 million facility to Mason City. While the budget amendment total is higher than certain years from the past decade, it's less than fiscal year 2019.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

