Mason City Council advances major roadwork project, approves North End business plan

However, that will not cover the entirety of costs for the project so the city has said it will "need to budget additional funds toward construction of the project."

North End business

On the more commercial side of things, the city council unanimously approved a zoning request that will allow a business plan on the town's North End to go forward.

The applicant, Paul Gritz, is working on a new Domino's location near 12th Street Northwest and North Federal Avenue and wanted to have accessory parking on the site.

According to the plans: Once work in the former Kleen Sweep Construction building is done, the current Domino's store on South Delaware Avenue will relocate to North Federal Avenue.

Budget amendment hearing

When the city helms construction projects such as the Monroe Avenue rehab, there can be unforeseen costs and overruns that add up. Which is part of the why Mason City needs to amend its budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.