Mason City Council advances major roadwork project, approves North End business plan

At least one aspect of local government in Mason City that hasn't been fully slowed by the array of COVID-19-related disruptions over the past two months: Construction.
And during Tuesday night's latest Zoom meeting of the city council, that remained true.
Monroe Avenue project
Mason City's had plans to work on a stretch of Monroe Avenue and now, according to City Engineer Mark Rahm, it's "ready to move forward as a project."
The idea is to do a mix of rehabilitation and reconstruction on the road from Fifth Street Southwest all the way to 12th Street Northwest as well as improve city utilities and pedestrian crossings along the route.
Just for the design and engineering portion, the project is pegged at $165,000 and about $1 million in federal funds will be used for the construction phase of the project. Those "Surface Transportation Block Grant" funds are available for Mason City to tap into because of the amount of traffic the stretch of road receives on a daily basis (anywhere from 4,200 to about 7,600 vehicles per day based on a 2017 estimate).
However, that will not cover the entirety of costs for the project so the city has said it will "need to budget additional funds toward construction of the project."
North End business
On the more commercial side of things, the city council unanimously approved a zoning request that will allow a business plan on the town's North End to go forward.
The applicant, Paul Gritz, is working on a new Domino's location near 12th Street Northwest and North Federal Avenue and wanted to have accessory parking on the site.
According to the plans: Once work in the former Kleen Sweep Construction building is done, the current Domino's store on South Delaware Avenue will relocate to North Federal Avenue.
Budget amendment hearing
When the city helms construction projects such as the Monroe Avenue rehab, there can be unforeseen costs and overruns that add up. Which is part of the why Mason City needs to amend its budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.
Based on numbers from Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, there are more than $6.9 million worth of amendments that the city council will need to approve at a May 19 public hearing on the matter.
Some of the costs are related to COVID-19 needs but they're not the lion's share.
Multiple item amendments deal with the multipurpose arena and lagging revenues (which are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak) while some of the others relate to costs incurred from an ongoing lawsuit with G8 Development over former downtown hotel plans and the Bushel Boy project that delivered a $35 million facility to Mason City. While the budget amendment total is higher than certain years from the past decade, it's less than fiscal year 2019.
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
Everyday heroes: RoxAnne Johnson
NAME: RoxAnne Johnson
POSITION: MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “I love working with you. Always so helpful. Thank you." — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Laurel Yost
Name: Laurel Yost
Position: Nurse (retired)
Home: Lake Mills
Quote: "She has made nearly 1,000 home sewn cloth masks to be donated all over this Upper Midwest area. Mainly, she has provided them for area Care Centers, but many have gone out elsewhere too for people working in potential dangerous positions, such as ambulance personnel, police, hospital nurses, doctors, etc. She has a physical disability is but one great seamstress. She felt this was one way she could help. She had friends and relatives in the background cutting and donating fabric, ties, thread, etc. Frankly, when I spoke with her earlier this week, she was hoping her old sewing machine will hold together a while longer until the need for masks has slowed. Makes me very proud to be her brother for all she has done." — Greg Flugum
Everyday heroes: Ashley Kingery
NAME: Ashley Kingery
POSITION: Clinic Lead, Behavioral Health, BSN RN
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "That’s our girl!" — Denise Annette
Everyday heroes: Matt Low
NAME: Matt Low
OCCUPATION: Dentist
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I wanted to nominate dentist Dr. Matt Low - he is a dentist working 5 days a week at the community health center in Mason City. He is seeing both existing and new patients for emergency dental care - he has been positive and comes in everyday with a smile on his face!"
