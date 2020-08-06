Mason City concludes investigation into racist comments, won't reveal outcome

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back in early June, the city of Mason City confirmed that it would be investigating an employee who had been accused of making racist comments on Facebook.

On Tuesday, June 9, the page "Mason City for Justice" posted multiple screenshots from a Randy Jacobson making comments about someone's ethnicity, using derisive sexual terms and saying that George Floyd, who died on May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on him for more than eight minutes, "needed to die" and was a "POS."

In the time since then, the city has reached a conclusion in that investigation.

"The City engaged an independent law firm to conduct a thorough investigation of all allegations made against City employees," City Administrator Aaron Burnett confirmed in an email. "The law firm provided a report and recommendations that were followed." In this case, a lawyer representing Fredrikson & Byron, out of Minneapolis, handled the case.