Mason City concludes investigation into racist comments, won't reveal outcome

Back in early June, the city of Mason City confirmed that it would be investigating an employee who had been accused of making racist comments on Facebook.
On Tuesday, June 9, the page "Mason City for Justice" posted multiple screenshots from a Randy Jacobson making comments about someone's ethnicity, using derisive sexual terms and saying that George Floyd, who died on May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on him for more than eight minutes, "needed to die" and was a "POS."
In the time since then, the city has reached a conclusion in that investigation.
"The City engaged an independent law firm to conduct a thorough investigation of all allegations made against City employees," City Administrator Aaron Burnett confirmed in an email. "The law firm provided a report and recommendations that were followed." In this case, a lawyer representing Fredrikson & Byron, out of Minneapolis, handled the case.
But Burnett then added that because the case is a "personnel matter" the release of any information regarding the outcome of the investigation is required to be kept confidential by Iowa law, including whether Jacobson remains employed by the city. Jacobson's name is not listed in the city's staff directory. Section 22.7 of the Iowa Code deals with a range of confidential issues from economic development authority information to information obtained or held by independent special counsel.
Some of the comments originally appeared on a post in the Facebook group "North Iowa Rant and Rave" that was entitled "Thank You Derek Chauvin!" which has long since been deleted. Another now-deleted screenshot shows a post by Jacobson depicting a photo of a chicken named White Power, purportedly owned by Jacobson, which had to be put down. A similar post by Jacobson's wife seemed to corroborate the anecdote.
The city's employee handbook says that any known or suspected violation of its social media policy could result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
"When using personal social networks, employees should recognize that the information they post can impact their career and personal and professional reputations. Accordingly, employees should exercise judgment and discretion with the information that they post, as well as giving consideration to the appropriateness of inviting other employees to participate in posting, sharing, or creating content or comment," the policy states.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
