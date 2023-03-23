Mason City Community Theatre will debut its latest production, Neil Simon’s 1963 romantic comedy “Barefoot in the Park,” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Putting the lively comedy together has been a enjoyable experience for Amy Kaduce, making her MCCT directorial debut. Kaduce is no stranger to the stage. She’s been active in theater wherever she’s lived and has dozens of shows under her belt both on stage and behind the scenes.

She describes the cast as talented and experienced. “Everyone on stage has been there before, even if it’s been a while. They are an amazing group of local actors,” Kaduce said.

Rachelle Moeller and Andrew Balduf portray Corie and Paul Bratter, newlyweds moving into their first apartment. When the bride’s mother, Ethel Banks (Betty Chizek) arrives, the couple find the apartment isn’t all it was cracked up to be. Corie sets up her mother with upstairs neighbor Victor Velasco (Sid Bohls) and hijinks ensue. The cast is completed by George Mortimer as the telephone repairman.

Actors, stagehands, costume designers and all the other jobs are filled by volunteers. Audition calls are posted on MCCT’s website and Facebook page. Each production is different, but Kaduce says auditions are generally six to eight weeks before opening, and all are welcome. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never been on stage, haven’t done it since high school or audition for every show. We welcome all auditioners.”

Tickets are available at mccommunitytheatre.com, by phone at (641) 424-6424 or at the box office at 215 S. Delaware Ave. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or one hour before each show. First Citizens National Bank is sponsoring the production.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. “Barefoot in the Park” runs March 23 to April 2.