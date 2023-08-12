Community Health Center of Mason City and partners held their annual block party Thursday at their clinic location, 404 North Federal Avenue in Mason City in observance of National Health Center Week.

Pat Hamilton, Mason City Community School District Supervisor was on hand at the entrance to the event to welcome students and help them register for the new school year. "I am excited to get students back in the building," he said.

Those students were excited to stop in for burgers grilled by Hy-Vee and line up for resources such as Salvation Army's school supply filled backpacks. Last year, Salvation Army handed out 600 backpacks and this year, they had 815 of them stuffed full.

"We were fortunate to have a big donation this year from Toys for Tots," said Tracy Hedegard-Stump. "Country Meadow Place and LOTS of churches donated as well. That's how we could bump up the number we brought."

There were shoes of all sizes and styles that kids could choose from. United Way distributes new or lightly used athletic shoes to kids each year before the start of the fall semester.

"Last year we brought 400 pairs of shoes," said Jen Arends, executive director at United Way. "This year we have 650. The only requirement is that the child be present to try them on."

Once shoes had been slipped off and kids were left with just stocking feet, they couldn't resist jumping and bouncing in the North Iowa Youth Center inflatables. Courtney Moretz from the Mason City Police Department was also on hand, and chatted up families for a positive interaction and way to familiarize themselves with what MCPD does.

Free haircuts were offered by KZ Calaway, Meg Markos and Kaylee Ciavarrelli. The trio donated their time and skills to give kids a little back-to-school confidence.

"I love giving back to my community," said Calaway. "I wouldn't even be here without these folks."

Service groups had booths lining the perimeter of the play and dining area and parents took the time to visit about resources in the area. At the main doors sat Abby Riser and Jacie Davis, both staff members of Community Health. From the information booth they gave instructions on local agency booths to visit and services include well child checks, immunizations, sports physicals, and dental exams.

Service agency representatives all echoed a similar theme, the joy they feel when our community comes together to make a difference.