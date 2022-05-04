Mason City City Council table downtown technology agreement

A decision on the downtown technology additions will have to wait two weeks.

The Mason City City Council tabled an agreement with Sector, LLC, for SMARTcity and SAFEcity solutions at the Tuesday night meeting. The technology will provide the downtown district with high-speed Wi-Fi and provide new law enforcement tools.

SMARTcity, the Wi-Fi addition, is an amenity to the downtown area and will produce over $500,000 a year in estimate revenue according to a memorandum from City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

The more people that interact with the Wi-Fi service and receive advertisements, the more funds will go to the city. Burnett wrote that this will be a great source of revenue for downtown events and improvements.

"The ad revenue was actually split apart in the agreement to cover the maintenance of the system and then at that point, if there is anything left over in which there will be after the initial payments, then that's used to to pay back to the city as a profit off the system," said Burnett.

SAFEcity uses technology to provide leads for officers doing investigations. Features of the technology will help notify Mason City Police Department (MCPD) of criminal activity or as an investigative reference. The technology would help with the lower staff numbers and the recent uptick in crime.

Some of the features with SAFEcity is gunshot detection, license plate reader, wireless guardian that sends communications, and video cameras. MCPD officers would be trained to use the technology if approved.

SAFEcity doesn't collect personal user information according to a memorandum from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley. The information that is collected would be held only for a period of 180 days and policy can be put in place so the technology wouldn't be misused according to Brinkley.

"We're able then to create intelligence and information that we can do police action on with judicial review, so that's the real idea here. To give us the tools that haven't been available to us before," Brinkley said.

The initial 10% of equipment and install for both solutions will be covered by the general projects fund. Burnett said it would have an upfront cost of $1 million, then an annual cost of $100,000. Brinkley said if they approved that night, the equipment could be order the next day and operational by July.

"These two offerings really came forward and it took a lot of time to make sure that we had the right language included in there. I think they're great steps forward," said Burnett.

First Ward Council Member John Lee asked Brinkley if there is a specific incident that SAFEcity would of helped in.

"The shooting on the plaza last October would have been captured by the system, almost in its entirety," Brinkley answered. "If we don't have an officer there, like we did, we're looking at probably an unsolved homicide."

Several council members said a concern for them for people's privacy and data with both SAFEcity and SMARTcity. Several also mentioned they wish the item came to them sooner with more information presented beforehand.

"Data security and people collecting people's personal data through Wi-Fi and through everything is a hot button issue these days," said Third Ward Council Member Joshua Masson. "The fact that I had to ask questions about that kind of stuff. Yes, I got answers. I was mostly satisfied with the answers. I wasn't 100 percent satisfied with the answers."

"I know that you're trying to protect the citizens. I feel like we also have a duty to protect the data of citizens," said Second Ward Council Member Will Symonds. "I know that a lot of businesses are collecting this information and selling it. I just feel uneasy about as a public entity selling the information of our citizens."

Brinkley told the council the MCPD would not be collecting user data or personal information, but rather devices and vehicles at a point in time database. The MCPD would still have to work to identify devices and vehicles according to Brinkley. He added him and Burnett have been working together on the item for around six months.

"We're in a spot in our community where we've never been and that's part of the reason I think that we got it rushed to you was we're not real excited about what happened the first week of April," said Brinkley.

At-Large Council Member Tom Thoma asked where else the technology is being used and reaction to it. Brinkley gave Dubuque and Bettendorf as communities currently using the SAFEcity technology, noting cases are closing quickly because of it.

After over an hour of discussion, At-Large Council Member Paul Adams motioned to table the agenda item until the May 17 meeting. Despite Thoma and Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski voting no to waiting, the motion passed.

Brinkley said the delay would cause some delays because of supply chain issues.

"We always ask for feedback, but we're asking for feedback directly," said Adams before the motion passed. "Give it to us. Call us, email us, whatever you need to do. I will monitor your thoughts on the project, on the way it is presented."

