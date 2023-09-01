On Wednesday evening at the North Iowa Youth Center, area residents met to discuss the future of the Historic St. John Baptist Church, located at 715 Sixth St SW in Mason City.

Founded in 1919, parishioners worshipped in the basement of the property until Grant School, located where the empty Shopko building now sits, closed. When the school was deconstructed, churchgoers purchased building materials and hauled them over to the grounds to build the structure that stands today.

On Sept. 19, 1937, Reverend J.M. Eaves placed the cornerstone on the church. On that same day, another stone of significance was laid, as well. Near to the church's cornerstone was placed a stone from the Hodgenville, Kentucky boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln, known to many as the "Great Emancipator."

St. John Baptist Church has an expressive and expansive history in Mason City and especially the Grant neighborhood. Deacon Regan Banks is a former parishioner and champion of St. John.

"We, as a community, need to decide what the future of this historic church is going to be. We only have a few years left for it to be structurally salvageable, so it's time," he said.

Joining in the inaugural meeting were Historic Preservation Committee members, Mason City historians, property developers and concerned and interested citizens.

Property developers Tim Latham and Russ Hardy plan to walk through the building with carpenter Ron Yaggy. The trio will determine what portions of the structure need immediate attention as the group makes decisions regarding the retainer of a structural engineer and historical assessment prior to any repairs.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the North Iowa Youth Center, 138 Fifth St SW, Mason City.