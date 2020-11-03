Mason City Christian radio station hosts annual 'Share-a-thon'

Mason City’s KJCY Christian Radio will host its annual “Share-a-thon” Nov. 10-12, which will be broadcast in the listening area on 95.5 FM.
This year’s fundraiser is themed “For Such a Time,” and will feature interviews with listeners, special guests, music and events.
The goal of KJCY, part of the nonprofit and listener-supported “Kinship Christian Radio” ministry, is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through its 24-hour presentation of Christian Bible teaching programs, music, news and information.
For more information about the Share-a-thon or the events, visit
www.kinshipradio.org or call 800-810-5559.
Messiah garden 1
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 2
The rose bush in Messiah Lutheran Church's landscaping garden was planted to signify the beauty of God's Kingdom.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 3
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs and stones inspired by the Bible. The hydrangeas were planted to signify Christ's resurrection from the dead, as well as the purity of his life.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 4
The boxwood bush in Messiah Lutheran Church's landscaping garden was planted to signify longevity and eternal life.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 5
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The little devil ninebark bush was planted as a reminder to turn away from sin.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 6
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The rose bush was planted to signify the beauty of God's kingdom.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 7
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The hydrangeas were planted to signify Christ's resurrection from the dead, as well as the purity of his life.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 8
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The hydrangeas were planted to signify Christ's resurrection from the dead, as well as the purity of his life.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 9
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The rose bush was planted to signify the beauty of God's kingdom.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 10
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible. The burning bush was planted to signify God's appearance to Moses and the delivery of the Ten Commandments.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 11
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 12
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 13
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 14
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Messiah garden 15
The landscaping garden at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City features flowers, shrubs, and stones inspired by the Bible.
Lisa Grouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!