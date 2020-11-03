 Skip to main content
Mason City Christian radio station hosts annual 'Share-a-thon'
Mason City Christian radio station hosts annual 'Share-a-thon'

Mason City’s KJCY Christian Radio will host its annual “Share-a-thon” Nov. 10-12, which will be broadcast in the listening area on 95.5 FM.

This year’s fundraiser is themed “For Such a Time,” and will feature interviews with listeners, special guests, music and events.

The goal of KJCY, part of the nonprofit and listener-supported “Kinship Christian Radio” ministry, is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through its 24-hour presentation of Christian Bible teaching programs, music, news and information.

For more information about the Share-a-thon or the events, visit www.kinshipradio.org or call 800-810-5559.

