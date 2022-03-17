Mason City Chamber seeks info on vandal

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public to help identify a man seen on security footage damaging the "Maestro" metal sculpture, which sits outside of its offices on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
"Maestro" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.
2018 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice Award winner
Lisa Grouette
A man was seen on video shortly after midnight on March 16, stepping around the statue and seemingly intentionally bending part of it.
Part of the River City Sculptures on Parade collection, "Maestro" depicts a man conducting an orchestra, alongside an interactive pipe xylophone. The conductors baton was bent sideways by the apparent vandal, turning it downward.
The piece was made by by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of South Dakota, and became a permanent part of the collection in 2018 after being named "People's Choice" in a tie vote. The city used grand funds to acquire the piece at its list price of $30,000.
Chamber Vice President Colleen Frein said in a statement the repairs to the statue are expected to cost $1,000 or more. Frein said the Mason City Police Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call MCPD at 641-421-0075
Photos: Mason City's River City Sculptures on Parade 2019
"Kinetic Weather Disturbance Ensemble"
"Kinetic Weather Disturbance Ensemble" by Douglas Walker.
Lisa Grouette
'Healing A Broken Heart"
Healing A Broken Heart" by Lynn Peterson, of Viborg, South Dakota.
"In memory of all our loved ones."
Lisa Grouette
3E3A1914.jpg
Lisa Grouette
"Rocky"
“Rocky” by Heidi Hoy, of St. Paul, Minnesota, located at Mason City Police Department corner.
“’Rocky’ was created as a playful experiment in textures and materials with one of my favorite subjects, the playful and goofy personalities possessed by dogs!”
Lisa Grouette
"Crocodile"
From 2019: “Crocodile” by Dale Lewis, of Hastings, Minnesota, located Mason City Police Department pad.
“The Croc is made from salvaged electrical enclosures. I first cut the corners off for gator bumps and used the rest to cover him. I sorted thru many butter knifes to find handles that look like gator teeth. The eyes are glass with teaspoon eye lids. You would be amazed at how much time the Crocodile has spent on top of my Honda Civic promoting my sculptures.”
Lisa Grouette
"Strings of Happiness"
“Strings of Happiness” by Osamede Obazee, of Concord, California, located at Mohawk Square.
Lisa Grouette
“Transcendence”
“Transcendence” by Hanna Seggerman, of Kingsley, Iowa, located at United Methodist Church corner.
“This piece is an exploration of the meaning of the appearance of a mug in a human dream…representing a transcendence into a realm of higher consciousness.”
Lisa Grouette
"Unwinding"
“Unwinding” by Kimber Fiebiger, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, located at MacNider Art Museum.
“This piece depicts how joy comes into your energy. It captures the feeling of unrolling and being free.”
Lisa Grouette
“Muse-ic”
“Muse-ic” by Lee Leuning and Shelley Treeby, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, located on east side of Mason City Public Library.
“We would like passersby to interact with our ‘Lady’ by making some harmonic vibrations! She embodies the JOY of music.”
Lisa Grouette
"Natural Wonders"
"Natural Wonders" by Michele Moushey Dale, Loveland, Colorado, located at the Mason City Public Library.
Lisa Grouette
“It Starts With 3”
“It Starts With 3” by Tom Ford, of Gillette, Wyoming, located at Mason City Public Library yard.
“Primary colors are the beginning of all the colors we see around us. Blending and mixing to bring to life glorious opportunities.”
Lisa Grouette
"Summer Distractions II"
"Summer Distractions II" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located at Mason City Public Library.
2014 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice winner.
Lisa Grouette
"Circle of Friends"
"Circle of Friends" by Karen Crain, of Littleton, Colorado, located at Mason City Public Library.
Lisa Grouette
"Little Red Riding Hood"
"Little Red Riding Hood" by Del Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located at the Mason City Public Library.
Lisa Grouette
'The Monumental Professor"
"The Monumental Professor" by Gregory Johnson, of Cumming, Georgia, located on South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Lisa Grouette
"Huckleberry Daze"
"Huckleberry Daze" by Jerry McKellar, of Colville, Washington, located on South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Lisa Grouette
'76 Trombones"
"76 Trombones" by Douglas Walker, of Black Creek, British Columbia, located at Music Man Square.
Lisa Grouette
“Resplendent Fervor”
“Resplendent Fervor” by Gregory Mendez, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, located at former Younkers corner.
“The dancer’s dress reflects her movement and attitude; colorful and radiant.”
Lisa Grouette
“Sendai Madonna”
“Sendai Madonna” by Josie Campbell Dellenbaugh, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, located at Brick Furniture.
“The unfortunate inspiration for this figure was the tragedy of the tsunami in Sendai, Japan. In this one piece I have combined the duality of concept that so intrigues me. This sculpture can be interpreted as either a grieving or rejoicing mother. The child has his arms outstretched in the position of the Crucifixion, so it can be interpreted as a Pieta. However, it can just as easily be seen as a Madonna gently holding her baby safely in her arms. You decide.”
Lisa Grouette
"Ralph Moose"
"Ralph Moose" by Martha Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located on North Federal Avenue.
2017 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice Award winner.
Lisa Grouette
"Body Emergence"
“Body Emergence” by Sue Quinlan, of Boulder, Colorado, located at Manor parking lot.
“This piece signifies the rise of maidens. The maidens, in full bloom, reach for life’s essence. Delighted and filled with joy, as pedals of a flower father the sun, the women’s rapture is apparent.”
Lisa Grouette
“Solitude”
“Solitude” by Tuck Langland, of Granger, Indiana, located at the Manor.
“She is winter, clothed in warmth and her own thoughts, alone, waiting for spring rains.”
Lisa Grouette
"Pose"
“Pose” by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa, located at Sportsman’s Lounge.
“Vriksha - Tree; Asana – Pose. The asana is pronounced as VRIK-shAH-sana. This posture replicates the graceful, steady stance of a tree. It is one in a series of yoga poses.”
Lisa Grouette
“Dystopia”
“Dystopia” by Tim James and Aidan Demarais, of Good Thunder, Minnesota, located at North Iowa Broadcasting.
“The inspiration for this project emerged from the objects used to create the sculpture. Each object that was incorporated into the piece had a unique texture and form. Some pieces were test pads created by welding students at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. As the sculpture progressed, a repeating circular theme was emphasized. The final sculpture symbolizes the earth supported tenuously by an unraveling foundation and surrounded by the ever-encroaching progress of industry.”
Lisa Grouette
"Seated Couple"
"Seated Couple" by Rick Haugen, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located on North Federal Avenue.
Lisa Grouette
"Tickled"
“Tickled” by Louise Peterson, of Guffey, Colorado, located at Transit Center.
“As a longtime Great Dane owner, I see a combination of playful goofiness and regal elegance in these dogs. As a sculptor I also see a magnificent combination of long bones, muscled limbs, folds of skin, and dynamic movement. “Tickled” shows that one spot that you just can’t quite reach.”
Lisa Grouette
"Hope"
"Hope" by Gregory Johnson, of Cumming, Georgia.
Lisa Grouette
"Paper Boy"
"Paper Boy" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located at Wells Fargo.
Lisa Grouette
"Aviator"
“Aviator” by Bobbie Carlyle of Loveland, Colorado, located at Principal.
“A young boy dreams of the day of his becoming an aviator and taking his first flight.”
Lisa Grouette
"American Architect"
"American Architect" by Martha Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located at Central Park.
Lisa Grouette
“Girlilla and Tiney”
“Girlilla and Tiney” by Gary Hovey, of Knoxville, Ohio, on the plaza at Moorman Clothier’s
“This piece is made of only stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons. Special care was taken to capture the details of the gorillas’ expressive faces and powerful hands. Baby is on the lookout for mischief; mother is lost in her own thoughts.”
Lisa Grouette
"Fish Story"
"Fish Story," by Martha Pettigrew, of Kearney, Nebraska, located at Technicolor Tattoos.
Lisa Grouette
"Mr Eggwards"
"Mr. Eggwards" by Kimber Fiebiger, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, located at State Street parking lot.
Lisa Grouette
"Big Flirt"
“Big Flirt” by Christine Knapp, of Lyons, Colorado, at corner of First Citizen’s National Bank.
“Bears are almost human in some of their mannerisms. Perhaps that is one of the many reasons we are so intrigued by them. I chose this pose to show a playful, inquisitive nature to which we humans can relate. This was inspired by black bears that we enjoy frequently around our rural Colorado home.”
Lisa Grouette
"Fly Snag"
“Fly Snag” by Nathan Johansen, of Provo, Utah, located at Market 124.
“A fishing lure stuck in a tree? Every fisherman knows the challenge of avoiding a snag. It seems to go with what fishing is all about, especially fly fishing. If you want to try your luck at angling, plan on spending some time and effort with your lure and line tangled up somewhere other than a fish's mouth. I wonder how many lures, spinners, flies, hooks, etc., are snagged in a tree or bush somewhere. Fish on!”
Lisa Grouette
"The Hard Hat Kid"
"The Hard Hat Kid" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located at Henkel Construction.
Lisa Grouette
“Medusa”
From 2019: “Medusa” by Dale Lewis, of Hastings, Minnesota, located at State Street parking lot.
“Medusa is a snake-haired monster from Greek mythology. She’s made from found objects, including a large propane tank and Harley Davidson motorcycle exhaust pipes. Don’t stare at her or you may turn to stone!”
Lisa Grouette
"Rising Rainbow"
“Rising Rainbow” by David Turner, of Onley, Virginia, located at State Street parking lot.
“A representational Rainbow Trout on the rise, perhaps after a fly.”
Lisa Grouette
"The Farmer"
"The Farmer" by Lawrence Starck, of Loveland, Colorado, located on East State Street.
Lisa Grouette
"School's Out"
"School's Out" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located off U.S. Highway 65.
Lisa Grouette
"Lost In A Dream"
“Lost In A Dream” by Jack Morford located at City Center corner.
“In 2003, my wife died and I stopped sculpting. Some circumstances place us in a nightmare from where we try to awaken. Eventually I realized we would be reunited allowing my spirit and creativity to re-emerge.”
Lisa Grouette
"Maestro"
"Maestro" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.
2018 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice Award winner
Lisa Grouette
'Bucky"
"Bucky" by Dale Lewis, of Hastings, Minnesota, located at Central Park Dentistry.
Lisa Grouette
"Who Rescued Who?"
"Who Rescued Who?" by Lori Acott, of Fort Collins, Colorado, located on First Street Northeast.
Lisa Grouette
"Parental Love"
“Parental Love” by Deb Zeller, of Hopkins, Minnesota, located at wall by Brick Furniture.
“This sculpture represents the joyful relationship between parent and child. The abstract nature of the sculpture renders both the parent and the child genderless. The whimsical arms of the parent create a heart that is unbroken despite all the twisted challenges of child rearing.”
Lisa Grouette
"Orbit"
“Orbit” by David Skora, of New Hartford, Connecticut, located at American Realty.
“’Orbit’ is a welded fabricated metal sculpture of abstracted steel forms created in the modernist tradition. The combination of circular elements combined with an orb-like form inspired me to create this sculpture in homage to the planets. Although I wasn’t necessarily thinking of the planets I found that as I composed this piece it revealed itself as wanting to be a visual representation of orbiting planetary bodies in space, thus the title Orbit.”
Lisa Grouette
"Miss Ellie"
"Miss Ellie" by Jade Windell, of Loveland, Colorado, located on First Street Northeast.
"'Miss Ellie' represents luck, good fortune and blessings upon all new projects."
Lisa Grouette
"Puddle Hunt"
"Puddle Hunt" by Susan Geissler, of Youngstown, New York, located on First Street Northeast.
"Robin's vision launched River Sculptures on Parade in 2012, making Mason City a more beautiful place to live."
Lisa Grouette
"Waldgeist"
"Waldgeist" by Lee Badger located at First Street Northeast parking lot.
Lisa Grouette
"Little Cowboy"
Lisa Grouette
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Access to
newspapers.com archives dating back two years. The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!