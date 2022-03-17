 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Chamber seeks info on vandal

  • Updated
  • 0

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public to help identify a man seen on security footage damaging the "Maestro" metal sculpture, which sits outside of its offices on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

"Maestro"

"Maestro" by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.

2018 River City Sculptures on Parade People's Choice Award winner

A man was seen on video shortly after midnight on March 16, stepping around the statue and seemingly intentionally bending part of it.

Part of the River City Sculptures on Parade collection, "Maestro" depicts a man conducting an orchestra, alongside an interactive pipe xylophone. The conductors baton was bent sideways by the apparent vandal, turning it downward. 

The piece was made by by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of South Dakota, and became a permanent part of the collection in 2018 after being named "People's Choice" in a tie vote. The city used grand funds to acquire the piece at its list price of $30,000.

Chamber Vice President Colleen Frein said in a statement the repairs to the statue are expected to cost $1,000 or more. Frein said the Mason City Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCPD at 641-421-0075

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

