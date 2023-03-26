This year began with the passing of the torch at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Colleen Frein took on the leadership role Robin Anderson had held since 2001 and Frein has hit the ground running, in large part due to the groundwork done in recent years.

"We are really seeing the fruits of our labor paying off. There have been some big plans and big decisions made in the last decade or so, and it's now coming together," Frein says. "There's a lot of opportunity in North Iowa."

Large-scale businesses are thriving, with companies like McKesson, Bushel Boy Farms, Pritchard Companies and Kingland Systems expanding within the last few years. Local residents are seeing starting wages at many businesses as high as $20 hourly. Frein says that while Iowa has not raised it's minimum wage as many states have, most employers are offering opening rates of pay nearer to $15 per hour.

"The law may not have changed, but that is becoming what employees are looking for. Businesses are responsive to that," Frein said.

Frein said the influx of retailers in the area is proof the region is thriving. "Retailers, restaurants, all the stuff that people really like having in town, the places to shop and eat, those companies don't move into areas that aren't growing. They are very careful with their money and don't invest in regions that aren't showing growth and robust business activity. Here in North Iowa, unemployment is below the national average and wages are increasing. Retailers see those improvements and move into new locations they believe in."

The Willow Creek Crossing shopping center has had three new stores open in the last few weeks including Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below. Retailers aren't just a boon to local residents, they also can provide employment for spouses and significant others of those who relocate to the area for positions in health care or manufacturing. Retail, restaurants and local attractions are a big part of decision making, explains Frein.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought plenty of changes to North Iowa. While Frein says that while some folks that took early retirement due to the outbreak, very few businesses that she is aware of have closed permanently. "We had a lot of good fortune, really. People really came together and supported our local businesses to keep their doors open. Owners had to made some big changes, fast, but it worked out pretty well."

Some of those changes were an acceleration of what Frein believes was already coming. Online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery were fast-forwarded during the early days of the pandemic when information was rapidly evolving. Social distancing, masks and face shields were common, and in an effort to protect ourselves and one another, North Iowa residents made adjustments. Many of those changes are sticking around. "As busy as we all are these days, we got used to those conveniences quickly," she says.

Frein says there are plenty of lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Adjustment is possible, adapting quickly can happen. Most importantly, we, as a community are resilient. We're all aware now that we are just that much more connected."

Togetherness is a theme Frein can easily get behind. She strives to bring together businesses and services in the area that benefit residents the most. Currently, that includes work on a number of fronts to improve child care access for working parents. "These are conversations that we were having before COVID-19 that are now being had by the broader public. I think the needs are more visible now we've had that experience."

Mason City Chamber of Commerce has more than 650 members who provide more than 16,000 jobs in North Iowa. The Chamber partners with the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Company, the city of Mason City and local businesses to ensure the future growth of North Iowa.

