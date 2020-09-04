Mason City Chamber hosts inaugural adult field day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce will host the first Chamber Cup event 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Central Park.

The event is an adult field day and team-building competition, according to a press release from the Chamber.

Businesses may enter teams of four people to compete in the event. Challenges include a Hula Hoop Competition, High Heel Power Walk, Office Chair Racing, and more. Events will vary in skill, but do not require athleticism.

Due to the pandemic and precautionary standards, the number of teams allowed to participate will be limited, and appropriate safety measures and sanitation practices will be in place.

For more information or to register, contact Kativa Weitzel at the Chamber office at 641.423.5724 or kweitzel@masoncityia.com.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

