Mason City Chamber cuts ribbon at Principal Pavilion, recognizes local businesses at annual meeting

Mason City welcomed its newest River City Renaissance addition on Thursday afternoon as officials cut the ribbon on Principal Pavilion ahead of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's 105th Annual Meeting.

Principal Pavilion

Completion of the Principal Pavilion, located on Federal Plaza in downtown Mason City was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Designed by Accord Architecture and built by Henkel Construction, the performance venue will be accessible year-round with both indoor and outdoor stages nestled on the north corridor of Southbridge Mall at Federal Plaza.

Mayor Bill Schickel praised those involved in the planning and construction of the pavilion since its groundbreaking 10 months ago, noting the project, which still needs a few finishing pieces, will have wrapped up on time and under the budget of $1.5 million. Alongside its practical uses, the mayor also highlighted the project's lesser-considered benefits.

Principal Pavilion - indoor stage

The indoor portion of the Principal Pavilion was host to its first event, the 105th Annual Mason City Chamber of Commerce Meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting kicked off with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at the pavilion's outside stage.

"Research shows that when we create place-making locations like this, places where people love to gather, we reduce crime, we improve home values, we lure business, and we even cut the cost of public healthcare." Schickel said. "Tell me that doesn't help your wallet."

Mason City Chamber Board Chair Andy Meyer

2021 Board Chair of the Mason City Chamber hosts the 105th annual meeting, held inside the new Principal Pavilion.

Awards season

The indoor stage of the pavilion served as the home to the Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony

Among the various award recipients: Metalcraft took home "Small Business of the Year," Tim Schupick, of the Schupick & Associates public accounting firm, was recognized as "Boss of the Year," Mark Holt received the "Distinguished Citizen Award" and CL Tel was honored with a "Workplace Wellness Award."

According to Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Director Noah Harris, Metalcraft won not only because of its longevity as business (more than 70 years in operation) but because of its relationship to the local community. 

"They’re an employee-owned company, have strong ties and have done a lot for the community so they deserve to win an award," Harris said. He also pointed out that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metalcraft has taken to helping out by making personal protective equipment. The company's award was accepted by Metalcraft President Kyle Bermel and CEO Steve Doerfler.

Steve Doerfler
Kyle Bermel

Kyle Bermel

As for Schupick, Harris said that what stuck out for the awards committee is how he puts his employees first. 

"He lets his employees take care of their life," Harris said.

A press release announcing the award winners noted that: Staff members, who nominated Schupick, described him as a "masterful accountant and caring leader who is a tireless volunteer for the community."

Tim Schupick

Holt, who is a pilot, offers flights to wounded veterans cross-country and helped to round up other pilots in the area to create the Airborne Search and Rescue, which aides law enforcement in locating missing persons.

"Most of you know I'm a man of few words," Holt said at the ceremony. "What an honor. I don't know how to respond, but thanks to everybody who thinks enough of me to nominate me..."

Harris explained that the award for "Distinguished Citizen" is determined by a group of former award winners based on: leadership, membership and participation in community organizations, length of residence, and active service to the community.

Mason City Chamber meeting - Holt

2021 Distinguished Citizen honoree Mark Holt accepts his award during the annual Chamber meeting on Thursday at the Principal Pavilion in Mason City.

Per the release: CL Tel was selected (for the "Workplace Wellness Award") in recognition of their workplace culture that ensures staff members experience total well-being.

In practice, that means that the local cable and internet provider has: on-site flu shots, nutrition classes, step programs and sponsors Earth Day events. The company was selected by the Chamber and CG Public Health

Andy Meyer, architect and principal with Bergland + Cram Architects is chairperson of the Chamber Board and presided over the meeting. Jane Fischer, owner and broker at Jane Fischer & Associates, will serve as chairperson of the board for the year ahead.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette.

Tags

