Mason City Chamber cuts ribbon at Principal Pavilion, recognizes local businesses at annual meeting

Designed by Accord Architecture and built by Henkel Construction, the performance venue will be accessible year-round with both indoor and outdoor stages nestled on the north corridor of Southbridge Mall at Federal Plaza.

Mayor Bill Schickel praised those involved in the planning and construction of the pavilion since its groundbreaking 10 months ago, noting the project, which still needs a few finishing pieces, will have wrapped up on time and under the budget of $1.5 million. Alongside its practical uses, the mayor also highlighted the project's lesser-considered benefits.

"Research shows that when we create place-making locations like this, places where people love to gather, we reduce crime, we improve home values, we lure business, and we even cut the cost of public healthcare." Schickel said. "Tell me that doesn't help your wallet."

Awards season

The indoor stage of the pavilion served as the home to the Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony

Among the various award recipients: Metalcraft took home "Small Business of the Year," Tim Schupick, of the Schupick & Associates public accounting firm, was recognized as "Boss of the Year," Mark Holt received the "Distinguished Citizen Award" and CL Tel was honored with a "Workplace Wellness Award."

According to Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Director Noah Harris, Metalcraft won not only because of its longevity as business (more than 70 years in operation) but because of its relationship to the local community.

"They’re an employee-owned company, have strong ties and have done a lot for the community so they deserve to win an award," Harris said. He also pointed out that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metalcraft has taken to helping out by making personal protective equipment. The company's award was accepted by Metalcraft President Kyle Bermel and CEO Steve Doerfler.

As for Schupick, Harris said that what stuck out for the awards committee is how he puts his employees first.

"He lets his employees take care of their life," Harris said.

A press release announcing the award winners noted that: Staff members, who nominated Schupick, described him as a "masterful accountant and caring leader who is a tireless volunteer for the community."

Holt, who is a pilot, offers flights to wounded veterans cross-country and helped to round up other pilots in the area to create the Airborne Search and Rescue, which aides law enforcement in locating missing persons.

"Most of you know I'm a man of few words," Holt said at the ceremony. "What an honor. I don't know how to respond, but thanks to everybody who thinks enough of me to nominate me..."

Harris explained that the award for "Distinguished Citizen" is determined by a group of former award winners based on: leadership, membership and participation in community organizations, length of residence, and active service to the community.

Per the release: CL Tel was selected (for the "Workplace Wellness Award") in recognition of their workplace culture that ensures staff members experience total well-being.

In practice, that means that the local cable and internet provider has: on-site flu shots, nutrition classes, step programs and sponsors Earth Day events. The company was selected by the Chamber and CG Public Health.

Andy Meyer, architect and principal with Bergland + Cram Architects is chairperson of the Chamber Board and presided over the meeting. Jane Fischer, owner and broker at Jane Fischer & Associates, will serve as chairperson of the board for the year ahead.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette Photographer / Breaking News Reporter Follow Lisa Grouette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today