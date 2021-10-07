 Skip to main content
Mason City Chamber cuts ribbon at Principal Pavilion during annual meeting

Mason City officially welcomed its newest River City Renaissance addition on Thursday as the ribbon was cut on the Principal Pavilion during the Chamber's 105th Annual Meeting.

Principal Pavilion

Completion of the Principal Pavilion, located on Federal Plaza in downtown Mason City was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Designed by Accord Architecture and built by Henkel Construction, the performance venue will be accessible year-round with both indoor and outdoor stages nestled on the north corridor of Southbridge Mall at Federal Plaza.

Mayor Bill Schickel praised those involved in the planning and construction of the pavilion since its groundbreaking 10 months ago, noting the project, which still needs a few finishing pieces, will have wrapped up on time and under budget. Alongside its practical uses, the mayor also highlighted the project's lesser-considered benefits.

Principal Pavilion - indoor stage

The indoor portion of the Principal Pavilion was host to its first event, the 105th Annual Mason City Chamber of Commerce Meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting kicked off with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at the pavilion's outside stage.

"Research shows that when we create place-making locations like this, places where people love to gather, we reduce crime, we improve home values, we lure business, and we even cut the cost of public healthcare." Schickel said. "Tell me that doesn't help your wallet."

The indoor stage of the pavilion served as the home to the Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony. 

Mason City Chamber Board Chair Andy Meyer

2021 Board Chair of the Mason City Chamber hosts the 105th annual meeting, held inside the new Principal Pavilion.

Among the various award recipients, CL Tel was recognized for its workplace wellness initiative; Tim Schupick, nominated by his staff, was honored as Boss of the Year; and Mark Holt was named 2021's Distinguished Citizen for his philanthropic contributions to the community, emergency services, and veterans.

Holt, who is a pilot, offers flights to wounded veterans cross-country and helped to round up other pilots in the area to create the Airborne Search and Rescue, which aides law enforcement in locating missing persons.

Mason City Chamber meeting - Holt

2021 Distinguished Citizen honoree Mark Holt accepts his award during the annual Chamber meeting on Thursday at the Principal Pavilion in Mason City.

"Most of you know I'm a man of few words," Holt said. "What an honor. I don't know how to respond, but thanks to everybody who thinks enough of me to nominate me..."

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

