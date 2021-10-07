Mason City Chamber cuts ribbon at Principal Pavilion during annual meeting

Mason City officially welcomed its newest River City Renaissance addition on Thursday as the ribbon was cut on the Principal Pavilion during the Chamber's 105th Annual Meeting.

Designed by Accord Architecture and built by Henkel Construction, the performance venue will be accessible year-round with both indoor and outdoor stages nestled on the north corridor of Southbridge Mall at Federal Plaza.

Mayor Bill Schickel praised those involved in the planning and construction of the pavilion since its groundbreaking 10 months ago, noting the project, which still needs a few finishing pieces, will have wrapped up on time and under budget. Alongside its practical uses, the mayor also highlighted the project's lesser-considered benefits.

"Research shows that when we create place-making locations like this, places where people love to gather, we reduce crime, we improve home values, we lure business, and we even cut the cost of public healthcare." Schickel said. "Tell me that doesn't help your wallet."

The indoor stage of the pavilion served as the home to the Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony.

Among the various award recipients, CL Tel was recognized for its workplace wellness initiative; Tim Schupick, nominated by his staff, was honored as Boss of the Year; and Mark Holt was named 2021's Distinguished Citizen for his philanthropic contributions to the community, emergency services, and veterans.

Holt, who is a pilot, offers flights to wounded veterans cross-country and helped to round up other pilots in the area to create the Airborne Search and Rescue, which aides law enforcement in locating missing persons.

"Most of you know I'm a man of few words," Holt said. "What an honor. I don't know how to respond, but thanks to everybody who thinks enough of me to nominate me..."

