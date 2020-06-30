You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City Chamber annual Ag Breakfast reschedule date announced
0 comments

Mason City Chamber annual Ag Breakfast reschedule date announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Chamber has rescheduled its annual Ag Breakfast for 8 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 at The Music Man Square.

Keynote speaker, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, will address the impact of the pandemic on Iowa's agricultural economy.

Following the breakfast, a caravan to Hoover's Hatchery in Rudd will take place, along with a tour of the facility with Naig.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Chamber has restructured this year's event, limiting the seating to 150 attendees, and providing a virtual live-stream option for those who do not wish to attend in person.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flying snakes? This is how they do it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News