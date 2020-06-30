Mason City Chamber annual Ag Breakfast reschedule date announced

Return to homepage ×
The Mason City Chamber has rescheduled its annual Ag Breakfast for 8 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 at The Music Man Square.
Keynote speaker, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, will address the impact of the pandemic on Iowa's agricultural economy.
Following the breakfast, a caravan to Hoover's Hatchery in Rudd will take place, along with a tour of the facility with Naig.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Chamber has restructured this year's event, limiting the seating to 150 attendees, and providing a virtual live-stream option for those who do not wish to attend in person.
East Park Gardens (3).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
