Mason City Chamber annual Ag Breakfast postponed

The Mason City Chamber has postponed its annual Ag Breakfast, which had been scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Music Man Square, out of an abundance of caution in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The breakfast will be held at a later date, yet to be announced. The Commerce Center will remain open.

A virtual live-stream meeting with CG Public Health will be broadcast on the Chamber's Facebook to educate the business community about the coronavirus pandemic.

Those wishing to submit questions for the meeting may submit them to Chamber Program Director Kativa Weitzel at kweitzel@masoncityia.com.

