Mason City, Cerro Gordo County to make masks mandatory in all public buildings

To try and mitigate some of the community spread, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel announced near the top of the chat that all public buildings in both the city and the county will soon have a mandatory face mask policy for anyone entering. No exceptions.

"This is a trend that is unsustainable," Schickel said. "Flattening the curve and slowing the spread is essential."

In an attempt to drive that message home, Hanft and Schickel both spoke during the meeting with masks on as did Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger.

Stockberger was there to discuss positive cases at the nursing care center with an employee but then later appeared in three residents. With that discovery, Stockberger re-emphasized that the facilities have full-time screening at the front door and that Good Shepherd is on a no-visitor policy. How he characterized it is that Good Shepherd, like many other institutions, has now shifted from "avoidance" to identification and response.