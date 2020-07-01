Mason City, Cerro Gordo County to make masks mandatory in all public buildings

A week ago, the number for confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County sat at 62. That number is now at 105.
During the weekly Cerro Gordo County Public Health press conference on Wednesday afternoon, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft shared that the case load had climbed into triple digits and that at least one driver for the uptick is an increase in positive tests for younger people.
"42% of cases are for people between the ages of 18 and 40," Hanft said. "22% are between 41 and 60."
Along with that, 101 county residents are reported as having quarantined in the past week because they met the guidelines for potential exposure. On top of that, Hanft said his department is fielding more calls as is MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
"We’re working hard right now just to deal with all of the calls," Hanft said in the Zoom meeting.
To try and mitigate some of the community spread, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel announced near the top of the chat that all public buildings in both the city and the county will soon have a mandatory face mask policy for anyone entering. No exceptions.
"This is a trend that is unsustainable," Schickel said. "Flattening the curve and slowing the spread is essential."
In an attempt to drive that message home, Hanft and Schickel both spoke during the meeting with masks on as did Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger.
Stockberger was there to discuss positive cases at the nursing care center with an employee but then later appeared in three residents. With that discovery, Stockberger re-emphasized that the facilities have full-time screening at the front door and that Good Shepherd is on a no-visitor policy. How he characterized it is that Good Shepherd, like many other institutions, has now shifted from "avoidance" to identification and response.
Just last week a nurse at MercyOne North Iowa tested positive for COVID-19 and that news came a day after Heritage Care and Rehabilitation confirmed that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining as well.
According to Kara Koster, a marketing consultant for the ABCM Corporation, the parent company of Heritage, the case came from facility-wide testing that the company did. She added that despite the fact that Heritage just did testing, the 47-year-old ABCM facility will retest residents and staff after all results came in.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
