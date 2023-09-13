The Celebration of Black Joy and Global Multicultural Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 in Central Park, according to a press release.

The event will coincide with Mason City Farmers Market, and will feature a Filipino food truck, artist and performer Kevon Gipson, face painting, open mic and karaoke, street performers and a marketplace.

Mason City High School student Rowan Martinez will emcee the open mic and karaoke portion of the event.

Spots are still available for organization booths, food trucks, to lead a family-friendly activity or craft, have a cultural display, or perform at open mic. For any questions, can check our event page for the Peace Center for North Iowa.