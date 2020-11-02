Mason City Board of Education locks down natatorium and fieldhouse addition bid

The Mason City Community School District is one step closer to the goal of constructing the fieldhouse and natatorium addition.
The board of education met on Monday night at a special session meeting and selected the low bid for the project. The district had nine different construction companies put in bids.
In the end, it was Henkel Construction, a Mason City construction company, that was selected as the builders of the project with a $23,920,000 bid.
Including Henkel Construction's bid, the total construction budget is $26,080,000 – with budgeting of $1 million for contingencies and $1,160,000 for the architect fee.
Bergland and Cram, the architecture firm, was present at the meeting and gave updates into what some of those contingencies look like.
"There's not a construction project that is completed that doesn't have some level of change that happens within it," Scott Smed said. "It's how you control that change and get what you want for the right price."
After a long process of getting the natatorium and fieldhouse project to a place where it can come to life, the district is finally close to seeing ground broken within the next couple months.
Smed says Bergland and Cram is in contact with Henkel Construction already about getting contracts moving along. There will be a pre-construction meeting between the two businesses within the next few weeks.
The goal is to start as soon as possible, according to Smed.
The natatorium will feature an 11-lane pool with a second level mezzanine and seating area. The pool area will also feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, a trainer's room and a classroom area.
The fieldhouse on the east will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with other amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit.
There will also be a central lobby area with concessions and multi-purpose rooms.
Now that the bid has been locked down, ground can be broken any time. The project is estimated to take up to 18 months and the completion of the project is slated for July 1, 2022.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!