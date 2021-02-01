Mason City Board of Education discusses administrative job opening

With Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky retiring at the end of the year, the Mason City Community School District is beginning to assess the position.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought up the topic of the hiring process at the end of the board of education meeting on Monday night.
The first two things discussed were whether or not the job title should change and what the qualifications should be for it. As no action items were on the agenda, Versteeg was putting out feelers for what the board was thinking.
The board was asked about whether the title should remain as director, dealing more hands on with teachers, or associate superintendent, working with principals and closely with Versteeg.
The general consensus seemed to be the position should be more of a role for second-in-command behind Versteeg.
"I think Dave gets spread, and I don't know if it's fair or not, but I think he get's spread really thin in terms of what you're doing," Director Brent Seaton said. "I think when you do have a second-in-command you can delegate responsibilities to do certain things."
The board also discussed whether it should bring in an outside search firm, but decided against it. The final thing briefly discussed was how hands-on the board wanted to be in the hiring process.
"It seems like there's some interested in you being involved in this, which is great because we want you to be involved in this," Versteeg said to the board.
Versteeg is hoping to get the job posting up by the end of the week, and wants to get interviews done the week before spring break in March.
Outside of that topic, other items on the agenda included:
- Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Arjes and Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting presented plans for Roosevelt and Lincoln's new playground. The district is in the process of fundraising for the project, which is estimated to cost $235,000. The goal is to start install in the spring.
- Pecinovsky gave data, listed goals and talked about the district's implementation of the Iowa Instructional Framework. Right after, Director of Special Education and Student Services Heidi Venem presented similarly about the district's implementation and goals handling students that have experience trauma.
- Versteeg gave an update on the district's return-to-learn plan. Mason City is scheduled to return to a five-day in-person week during the week of Feb. 15. Previously in a four-day hybrid plan, the district alerted its students and families on Friday after a state education bill requiring full-time in-person learning passed at the end of last week. The district still has around 400 learners that are learning continuously online.
