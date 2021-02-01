Mason City Board of Education discusses administrative job opening

With Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky retiring at the end of the year, the Mason City Community School District is beginning to assess the position.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought up the topic of the hiring process at the end of the board of education meeting on Monday night.

The first two things discussed were whether or not the job title should change and what the qualifications should be for it. As no action items were on the agenda, Versteeg was putting out feelers for what the board was thinking.

The board was asked about whether the title should remain as director, dealing more hands on with teachers, or associate superintendent, working with principals and closely with Versteeg.

The general consensus seemed to be the position should be more of a role for second-in-command behind Versteeg.

"I think Dave gets spread, and I don't know if it's fair or not, but I think he get's spread really thin in terms of what you're doing," Director Brent Seaton said. "I think when you do have a second-in-command you can delegate responsibilities to do certain things."