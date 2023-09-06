Master player Andy Blumenthal, 72, of Mason City was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame on Sunday. Blumenthal has been traveling light and sitting in with his own and other bands for 57 years.

Blumenthal plays predominately blues and early rock 'n' roll, though he spent a number of years in Minnesota and Iowa as a music leader and performer in both his churches and at tent revivals across the region. His current band, Kilroy, plays a mix of popular rock 'n' roll hits from over the decades.

Blumenthal is a familiar figure at live music venues around town. In his signature Greek fishing hat and suspenders, he slips through crowded bars without attracting much attention. Until he plays.

He came by his love for music at an early age. At just three years old, he would fetch records for his older brother, Alan, known as Butch, by sight rather than reading the labels. His parents signed him up for piano lessons at age nine to foster the talent he clearly had, but with mixed results.

“There was a great, big picture window right in the room with the piano,” Blumenthal recalls. “I never got any good at the piano because I could see all my friends playing outside.”

He didn’t play in a band or take any formal music lessons, but the music his brother and two older sisters, Eleanor and Roberta, played never quite left his head. At age 15, Blumenthal moved from New York to New Jersey.

Kids in the area were playing guitar. The music scene was hopping, but Blumenthal couldn’t bring himself to haul the equipment so he picked up a harmonica.

“I’m the fastest set up and tear down guy in any band I play with,” he laughed.

And there have been a lot of bands.

“First band I ever joined was with Artie Gary back in Plainfield, New Jersey,” Blumenthal said. “It was called Azalea, like the flower, but we didn’t know that, so we called ourselves Az-uh-lee-uh. Named after the Azalea Court Apartments.”

There’s been A-train and the Straight Freight Blues Band, Main Attraction and Kilroy if we’re marking bands Blumenthal has been an official member of. He’s sat in and played along with so many he can’t list them all.

“He’s sat in with Larry Meyer, Skeeter Lewis and the All Stars, even Kevin Burt, and he’s a global star now,” said Matt Perez, owner of Lorados on the Plaza.

Kent and Cindy Christiansen opened the Bourbon Street Bar on Clear Lake’s South Shore in 1999. Wednesday nights featured an open jam. “There was almost an ultimatum that bands had to let Andy sit in. He’d been around a bit by then, but really got to know area musicians from those open jam sit ins. His talent can blow you away,” said Christiansen.

Out of all the venues he’s played, Blumenthal considers Lorados his home.

“Venues don’t step on each other’s toes,” explains Blumenthal. “If you are a regular booked at one spot, you’re not going to be featured other places. It’s no hard and fast rule, but it’s there.”

Matt Perez now owns Lorados after a recent purchase, but Julie and Rex Bergo had quite a bit to do with Blumenthal’s local success. When Lorados opened in 1993, it didn’t have a jukebox. The Bergos overcame the issue by regularly hosting live music, featuring local musicians. In 2017, Lorados was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame, as well.

It was Julie Bergo who nominated Blumenthal in the individual artist category.

“Andy has been absolutely vital to the music scene in Mason City,” Julie said. “For 29 years, we called Andy our ‘house harp player.’ Every now and then we’d get a band that was having an off night or just wasn’t that great, and Andy would get right up and have them back on track in no time. Nominating him was an easy decision. He should be in the Hall of Fame.”

Rich Mock is another Hall of Fame inductee. He received his honor in 2018.

“Bourbon Street was fertile ground for local musicians, and it really all started with open mic,” said Mock. “The Hall of Fame ceremony is really great. They do an amazing job of making artists feel special for a day. It gives recognition in an industry where we don’t always get it.”

The nomination came as a surprise to Blumenthal, who got the news at a concert on the Principal Pavilion. “Rex and Julie called me over and they had another couple with them. That’s when I met Tim Coffey, who sits on the Hall of Fame board. They just told me, ‘You’re in!’” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal thinks being a Hall of Famer won’t change things much. He’s been thinking for a while now about starting up a little blues trio.

“It’s nice to be recognized, but what matters is the camaraderie between musicians. God gave me this talent, so He should get the credit.”

The Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame Weekend Spectacular ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Arnolds Park. Don and Dennis Higgins were also inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday in the Support Person category.