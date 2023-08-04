The third annual 43 North Iowa and Friends block party was held Wednesday on the corner of Monroe Avenue and First Street Northwest in Mason City. The party was a celebration of neighbors and friends in a section of downtown that thrives with the support of the community.

Co-host, Habitat for Humanity, is just to the west and the North Iowa Transition Center's residential care facility sits on the block making the spot an ideal location for food, fun and socializing.

"Last year we served over 400 meals and we're hoping to serve more this time," said John Derryberry, executive director of 43 North Iowa. "This is an event we have where we can all get together for some fun. We don't offer services at this event, just a chance to get to know people and celebrate a place in Mason City and enjoy our community."

Volunteers served ham sandwich meals with cookies and popcorn to snack on. Firefighters were on hand to answer questions from interested kids and adults. Yard games were set up all across the lawn for families to enjoy.

The dunk tank was a big hit with attendees. "Celebrity" dunkees such as Jared Allen from Alpha Media, Nicole Jacobs from Friends of the Family, Mary Ingham of Crisis Intervention and even John Derryberry of 43 North Iowa got dunked by kids and fun-loving adults on the sunny afternoon.

Queen Elsa, Superman and Captain America greeted young and old, posing for photos and giving advice to kids about being excellent neighbors. In a tent near the inflatables, Oak Leaf Comics gave away free comic books to encourage reading.

The atmosphere was fun and friendly as kids showed off spin art, face paint and yard game skills.

Larry and Gail Behrends bought a house in the neighborhood back in 1973. In the 50 years they've lived in West Downtown, they've seen people come and go, houses bought and sold and other changes as the city itself grew and changed.

"When we moved in, most of these houses were owned by the people living in them. Now they're almost all rentals," said Behrends.

Melissa Schoneberg, executive director of Habitat for Humanity got a little smile on her face when she overheard Behrends. "Habitat is buying some of these rental homes to refurbish and covert to owner-occupied housing," she said.

She also touted an upcoming neighborhood association in the area. "We'll start having meetings pretty soon. Maybe once a month or so. It's another way to connect people and be looking out for each other's safety and wellbeing."

The home purchases are part of a bigger rehabilitation of the West Downtown area. The Behrendses are participating in a program through the city of Mason City to make needed repairs to their home through the Downtown West Reinvestment. The program allows for property owners to make improvements using grant money with a 20% investment on the part of the property owner.

Habitat for Humanity has a homeownership program for both new builds and refurbished homes. "Requirements are pretty basic, you must be in need of a safe, secure home, have a stable income to make interest free payments, and most importantly, be willing to do some work on the home. It's called 'sweat equity' and our homeowners find it's a part of the process they really enjoy," she said.

Homes through the program are built new or refurbished and the process is not a quick one, but Schoneberg recognizes the pride of ownership people have once they move in. "It's always a good day on move-in day," she said.

Those interested in applying can find more information at habitatnci.org. The Downtown West Reinvestment application through the city of Mason City can be found at masoncity.net.