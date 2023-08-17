The city of Mason City held a ribbon cutting at the entrance to the newly converted Birch Drive trail off of North Illinois Avenue on Wednesday. Mayor Bill Schickel, along with First Ward Councilman John Lee and Active Living and Trails Commission Member Cynthia Hansen, spoke at the dedication.

All three speakers echoed the history of the location, locally known as Scrip Road. While the name is familiar to many, they may not realize just why it stuck.

During the Great Depression municipalities, counties and states created public projects to help out-of-work residents provide for families and loved ones. In Mason City, the Chamber of Commerce issued a type of currency known as "scrip," which was a way for local businesses and entities to continue with business as usual while the dollar regained its strength. The money used to pay the workers who built Birch Drive was scrip, thereby giving the local road a long-lasting nickname.

Lee has been a champion of the project for a long while. In 2010 local teen Colby Schmidtke died in an accident on the road. Lee was concerned for the safety of other students and residents and began conversations about its conversion.

Years passed but the budget did not allow for the upgrade to the aging road. When the city saw there was potential for the conversion using Destination Iowa grants, Lee and At-Large Councilman Paul Adams pushed for the project to be a part of the final plan.

Now, the trail runs from North Iowa Area Community College along the Winnebago River and down to the Muse-Norris Softball Complex. From there, it becomes Highline Trail, heading straight to the recently completed kayak launch off of 12th Street Northeast. It connects again to the soon-to-be bike park and follows all the way out to Lime Creek Nature Center, located just north of Mason City.