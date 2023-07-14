Summer sizzles when you're looking and feeling fine. P & Z Styles is offering an experience that's unlike any other beauty salon in Mason City.

The boutique and beauty destination is the brainchild of Takasha White, her mother, Lasonya Evans, and brother Xavier Atkinson. It is located at 111 S. Delaware Ave.

White recently graduated from Mason City High School where she served as 2022 homecoming queen. Since college isn't in White's plans right now, the family had no trouble deciding to go into business together.

They wanted to bring something to Mason City it didn't have — the River City's first Black-owned beauty supply store. Nayja Hayes, better known as Nay the Braider, emphasizes how affordable P & Z is compared with other salons and boutiques.

"We got bundles starting at $20, but you see them go for $60 other places," she said. "You ain't gonna find the same price on clothes in Waterloo, where I'm from. This is very affordable."

Evans is quick to take visitors on a tour around the store to see the clothing and accessories on display. She has been in the business for three years. Her specialty is the boutique side of things. Previously, she ran a boutique out of her home and car, selling outfits on the street corner at the Monroe Liquor Plaza on South Monroe Avenue in Mason City.

The Delaware store is painted in cheerful yellow, setting off the brightly colored outfits, shoes, purses and lingerie. Clients settle in for braids or wig installs, and the atmosphere is one of a family gathering. Laughter peals through the space.

Evans takes obvious pride in her ability to spot an affordable, on-trend style. Her stylish, fun outfits and accessories are perfect for going out on the town, or just staying at home to watch Netflix and eat pizza.

"These are not the clothes you're gonna find at Walmart, Target and those big stores. We wanted to bring clothes from the big city here to the small town," White said. "I would describe them as fun, upcoming, classy, trendy clothes. That's our vibe here in the store, too. We've got good vibes, we're welcoming and friendly. Plus, we make accommodations if you need them."

From behind the counter, Evans piped up about her boutique finds.

"You tell them I specialize in the plus-size clothes," she said. "This isn't those Walmart plus size; these are cute. We cater to every size beauty," Evans said.

Sizes range from XS all the way up to 5X in women's clothes, and prices are all under $45. There are men's clothes available as well.

Nay the Braider's fingers fly as she sets hair into tidy, intricate patterns. Her services include knotless, lemonade and Fulani braids, and there's more available.

Both White and Evans say the braiding, dreads, sew-ins and lace-front wig installations and styling are all top notch. They also sell supplies to get the look at home.

"Lots of people do their own hair, but we've got really good prices. We take CashApp, do kid's hair and so much more. I really wish people would come in and check us out," she said.

P & Z Styles takes appointments and walk-ins. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.