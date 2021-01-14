Mason City-based Habitat for Humanity faces hardship related to thefts, COVID-19

Thefts and COVID-19 have taken their toll on Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa.
The organization announced Wednesday evening in a press release that it’s seen an increase in hardship related to both in recent weeks.
Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa reports a jar of monetary donations was taken from its checkout counter at the ReStore, 517 First St. NW, and a trailer filled with more than $6,000 of construction tools used for its housing projects was stolen.
It’s also experienced two facility break-in attempts resulting in repair costs, and most recently, mail containing end-of-the-year contributions for Habitat during the holiday season was swiped.
The cases have been reported to law enforcement and are under investigation, Habitat said.
“It’s disheartening when our resources are being eaten up by theft,” said Brian Lewerke, ReStore manager. “Our programs help so many, and when we have to deal with these sorts of things, our capacity to focus on our programs shrinks.
“We work every day to help local North Iowans, and we will continue to do that with whatever resources we have.”
In addition to the recent thefts, Habitat has lost revenue within the past year because its Restore was closed to the public for more than nine weeks last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has also decreased the organization’s volunteers and donations, which together have “put a heavy strain on the local nonprofit.”
“2020 has been a hard year for so many, especially many of the families that we serve,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Habitat executive director. “We are thankful for our health. We are thankful that we can continue working on our housing projects and keep our ReStore open, and we are thankful that we’ve had the opportunity to help two more families become homeowners since July, but these cases of theft, additional hardships, and smaller numbers of volunteers and donations have impacted us greatly.”
Habitat for Humanity, a not-for-profit ecumenical, Christian housing ministry, serves local residents who are in need of safe and affordable housing but unable to qualify for a traditional bank loan.
The organization raises the money needed to build and renovate the houses, and then provides low-interest loans to qualified applicants with affordable monthly payments spread out over 30- to 35-year terms.
The houses are primarily built by volunteers, along with the future homeowners, in order to keep the purchase cost affordable for the families. The low monthly payments that Habitat receives, makes up about 10% of their budget and goes into the “Fund for Humanity” to help to build future homes.
Habitat volunteers and staff are currently renovating a home in Mason City and plan to begin another new construction homeownership project in the city next spring.
They recently completed the new construction of homes in Garner and Mason City in July and November, respectively.
Habitat also has a home repair program and installs aluminum modular ramps throughout its six-county service area.
To share information on the recent thefts, inquire about volunteering, make a donation, apply for housing assistance or learn more about Habitat for Humanity or the ReStore, call 641-424-8978 or visit www.habitatnci.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.