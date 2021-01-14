Mason City-based Habitat for Humanity faces hardship related to thefts, COVID-19

Thefts and COVID-19 have taken their toll on Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa.

The organization announced Wednesday evening in a press release that it’s seen an increase in hardship related to both in recent weeks.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa reports a jar of monetary donations was taken from its checkout counter at the ReStore, 517 First St. NW, and a trailer filled with more than $6,000 of construction tools used for its housing projects was stolen.

It’s also experienced two facility break-in attempts resulting in repair costs, and most recently, mail containing end-of-the-year contributions for Habitat during the holiday season was swiped.

The cases have been reported to law enforcement and are under investigation, Habitat said.

“It’s disheartening when our resources are being eaten up by theft,” said Brian Lewerke, ReStore manager. “Our programs help so many, and when we have to deal with these sorts of things, our capacity to focus on our programs shrinks.

“We work every day to help local North Iowans, and we will continue to do that with whatever resources we have.”