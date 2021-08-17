Mason City barber gives back with free back-to-school haircuts for kids

About halfway through the day on Tuesday, Kayzee Calaway had already seated around 24 kids in his chair for a free back-to-school haircut.

Calaway, who owns and operates Kut$ by KZ on South Monroe Avenue in Mason City, said he's picking up the event where he left it off in his previous Iowa shop.

"I plan to do this every year," Calaway said. "We were doing this the last couple of years while I was down in Des Moines, back working in my old neighborhood."

Through word of mouth and Facebook, Calaway said he saw parents coming in, not just from in town, but surrounding counties as well. Even a student from Minnesota stopped in for a trim.

Among those getting a fresh look was Dexter Severson, who will be heading into the first grade this fall.

Severson, who sat patiently as Calaway trimmed his shaggy hair into a clean-cut preppy look, said he liked his haircut and that Kayzee did a good job. Dexter then spent a little time checking himself out in the mirror.

