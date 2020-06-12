Mason City attorney turns work into community action

John Lander believes that everybody has one primary purpose in life: To serve.
Lander, 50, is known around north Iowa for his work at Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser and Lander P.L.C. since 1999. As an attorney, his practice primarily consists of Social Security disability, personal injury and wrongful death.
Although his work revolves around those three things, he has taken a special interest in doing research and teaching others about the correlation between childhood abuse and chronic pain in adulthood.
“What I deal with in my day-to-day life is the adult victims of childhood abuse that have not done well,” Lander said. “That’s why they’re coming to see me.”
Research and findings
While working with clients, Lander noticed many of them experienced physical and mental health issues. Almost all of them had dealt with some type of childhood abuse or trauma that was never resolved.
“There seemed to be a correlation between those chronic conditions,” Lander said. “I would often ask the question, ‘Is there a history of childhood abuse?’ Which is kind of touchy from the standpoint that I haven’t known these people but for 10 or 15 minutes and you’re asking them to reveal some of the deepest darkest secrets of their lives.
“You can only see that happen so many times before you start to wonder if there’s a correlation between this childhood abuse and these chronic conditions as adults,” he said.
Lander began doing his own research on if there could be a connection between the two. What he found was he was right.
The results showed that childhood abuse can lead to physical pain in adulthood, such as chronic pain syndromes and fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.
Mental health issues can also arise, like schizophrenia, and bipolar, general anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.
“Childhood abuse is also a form of PTSD,” Lander said. “What happens scientifically, or biologically, is the brain gets stuck in a heightened state of reactivity. So that when things that create a startled response happen, they lose concentration.”
The CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study undertaken between 1995 and 1997 was a main factor into Lander's research and also notes a correlation between childhood abuse and chronic pain, among other things.
Lander has since taken his findings and presented them to a number of judicial conferences for social security attorneys in Des Moines, New Orleans and Minneapolis. That way, he and other attorneys can be educated and informed when clients come in with questions that haven’t been answered by doctors and medical professionals.
“You go to the doctor and get X-rays and MRIs, nothing shows anything wrong, because it’s all kind of up in your brain and your nerves,” legal assistant bookkeeper Jennifer Pommrehn said. “So he’s really dove into the research of it and is trying to inform others.”
Lander says the difference between the victims of childhood abuse that do well in adulthood and those that don’t is the presence of supportive relationships when the trauma occurs.
That stuck with him.
Youth for Christ
Lander was asked by the organization Youth for Christ to address a small crowd at a comedy café about his research. During the beginning of his speech, Lander read a quote from Winston Churchill.
“There comes a special moment in everyone’s life, the moment from which that person was born,” the quote reads. “That special opportunity, when he sees his, it will fulfill his mission. A mission for which he is uniquely qualified. In that moment he finds greatness. It is his finest hour.”
In addressing the crowd at the comedy café, Lander realized that this was his moment. This was his time to do something good with his research.
Lander knew the difference between those who suffer and those who succeed is the presence of supportive relationships. He decided to get involved with the organization he was giving the speech for – Youth for Christ.
“Youth for Christ is on the battlegrounds,” Lander said. “They’re in the trenches with the people that are dealing with this trauma on a daily basis. So in that regard, the two overlap directly. In that moment I was like 'Wow, maybe this is that moment I was talking about.'”
Youth for Christ is a nationwide organization with a chapter in Mason City that's part of a larger group called Greater Iowa Youth for Christ.
“We create an environment in our own community where people don’t have to live in survival mode,” Lander said. “You can’t grow and survive at the same time. What every community needs is an environment of healing. In order for that to happen, certain things need to be provided like food and shelter and loving relationships.”
Executive Director of Greater Iowa Youth for Christ Derek Jacobsen has seen Lander in action.
"He sees this as a primary platform to really speak into the lives of this generation of kids with the hope that by bringing hope at this level, we can prevent and avoid some of the things he sees with adults," Jacobsen said.
Lander says Youth for Christ provides food, shelter and supportive relationships to those in need, something for which he fights passionately.
“I’m seeing this at the point where the damage is done,” Lander said. “I would like to find something to put me out of business. Let’s get this resolved earlier in life, so that we’re not at a point where we have to try and help adults find ways to provide for their family.”
Doing more to serve
He enjoyed working with Youth for Christ so much that he sought to do more. He became the chairman of the board for Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Health and works with Celebrate Recovery.
“Sometimes the impression of attorneys is not a good impression,” Lander said. “I don’t think that’s always fair.”
Over the years, Lander has encouraged his firm and the Cerro Gordo County Bar Association to become more involved in the community. The association now tries to participate in four community drives a year. Those include Meals on Wheels, blood drives and shelter drives.
“I want to live in an environment that’s healthy,” Lander said. “I want to live in a community that’s healthy. I think we all do.”
Jacobsen says Lander and himself share a passion for leadership, something that he says really sticks out to those that know Lander.
"Whether it's leading an organization or leading people in general," Jacobsen said. "On a personal level, we've connected around that. Part of leadership is casting a vision for a better future."
Pommrehn, a legal assistant bookkeeper at Lander’s firm, says he and other attorneys at the firm go above and beyond for the community and their clients.
“They’re not like other attorneys that will ignore your phone calls and do what little work they need to win your case,” Pommrehn said. “They put in a lot of hours.”
Lander believes that all of his life’s work comes back to one main theme.
“I know what my purpose in life is,” Lander said. “I’m pretty sure that your purpose is the same as my purpose. I’m pretty sure that our purposes are all the same. That is to serve. It’s the same for all of us. Our purpose is to serve.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
