Mason City attorney turns work into community action

“Youth for Christ is on the battlegrounds,” Lander said. “They’re in the trenches with the people that are dealing with this trauma on a daily basis. So in that regard, the two overlap directly. In that moment I was like 'Wow, maybe this is that moment I was talking about.'”

Youth for Christ is a nationwide organization with a chapter in Mason City that's part of a larger group called Greater Iowa Youth for Christ.

“We create an environment in our own community where people don’t have to live in survival mode,” Lander said. “You can’t grow and survive at the same time. What every community needs is an environment of healing. In order for that to happen, certain things need to be provided like food and shelter and loving relationships.”

Executive Director of Greater Iowa Youth for Christ Derek Jacobsen has seen Lander in action.

"He sees this as a primary platform to really speak into the lives of this generation of kids with the hope that by bringing hope at this level, we can prevent and avoid some of the things he sees with adults," Jacobsen said.

Lander says Youth for Christ provides food, shelter and supportive relationships to those in need, something for which he fights passionately.