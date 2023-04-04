If you've just opened a letter from the Mason City Assessor's office, you're not alone. Property owners have received notification of their assessed value for 2023.

In Iowa, state law says property values must be based on the current market value. Every odd-numbered year, assessors must value properties based on the previous year's market data. Since 2022 was a big year for real estate, we're seeing increases in valuations.

Mason City Assessor Tara Brueggeman explained the process is a mass appraisal, meaning valuation could have changed although no appraiser visited the property. "Every odd-numbered year, we revalue according to the open market. The valuations are based on the prior year's real estate sales. If we, as a city, did not do the assessment, the state would then perform equalization, which is a flat increase of all properties in the area."

The increase in property valuation may not necessarily equate to an increase in property taxes. Iowa law requires a rollback rate on property taxes. This rate is set annually by the Iowa Department of Revenue and applies to a class of properties rather than individual properties. The statewide total taxable value can increase by only 3% due to revaluation.

There are avenues for property owners who feel that their assessment is incorrect. "The important question to ask yourself is: 'Could I sell this property for that amount today,'" Brueggeman said. "If the answer is 'yes,' then valuation is probably pretty accurate. If there are other things we may not know about a property, or work that was done without a permit, please bring it to our attention."

According to a press release from the Assessor's Office, any property owner with a valuation dispute "may request an informal review with the Assessor’s Office and present any information or evidence to show what you feel your assessment should be and why. The informal review process is available until April 25. If an agreement is not reached by the end of that business day, you may make a formal appeal to the Mason City Board of Review. The board operates independently from the assessor’s office and has the power to either confirm an assessment, or make an increase or decrease if necessary. Protests must be filed with the office between April 2 and April 30 to be considered by the board."

Property records are available on the Beacon Schneider website, and properties can be searched using multiple filters, including property owner or address.