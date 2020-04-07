Mason City Armory converted to COVID-19 medical coordination site

Mason City’s Armory will now be the headquarters for coordinating North Central Iowa’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa National Guard is providing facilities and personnel to support six Regional Medical Coordination Centers, including Mason City, across the state as part of an Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition initiative to pool resources and aid in the sharing of critical information across multiple agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Soldiers and airmen will help staff the RMCCs to gather real-time, validated health care facility status information to help health care providers make more informed treatment decisions based on immediately available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.
“RMCCs will help facilitate multi-agency and civilian partner communication, critical information sharing, and coordination of health care related resources across the region they serve,” said Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said he welcomes the guard’s help.
“There’s a lot of people trying to find out who has what,” Hanft said. With the guard’s help, all that information will flow to the state and then out again to the guard who’ll use it to get equipment where it’s most needed.
For example, if North Central Iowa experienced a sudden jump in COVID-19 cases and MercyOne found itself short of masks or gowns or nurses, the guard can access the database, collect resources from another part of the state and funnel them to the area.
Besides Mason City, the coordination centers are located at Iowa National Guard armories in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City.
“This scalable capability is a critical resource available to help decision makers save lives as conditions within the region change and normal response processes are not an option,” said Corell.
There are currently more than 200 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. Among them are members of Mason City’s 1133rd Transportation Company, which delivered four semitrailers of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to five Iowa counties in late March. With the assistance of the Iowa departments of Transportation and Public Safety, all 99 counties have received shipments of PPE since the missions began on March 24.
The guard is also providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawatomie, Mahaska and Clarke counties.
