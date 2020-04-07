Mason City Armory converted to COVID-19 medical coordination site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mason City’s Armory will now be the headquarters for coordinating North Central Iowa’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa National Guard is providing facilities and personnel to support six Regional Medical Coordination Centers, including Mason City, across the state as part of an Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition initiative to pool resources and aid in the sharing of critical information across multiple agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Soldiers and airmen will help staff the RMCCs to gather real-time, validated health care facility status information to help health care providers make more informed treatment decisions based on immediately available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.

“RMCCs will help facilitate multi-agency and civilian partner communication, critical information sharing, and coordination of health care related resources across the region they serve,” said Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said he welcomes the guard’s help.