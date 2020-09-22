Mason City arena project wins state award

Burnett then went on to say that the arena shows the progress the city has made in recent years and the steps it will continue to take in the years to come.

As of right now, the Mason City arena is the largest component of the River City Renaissance to see completion.

However, within the past week, the city is closing in on finalizing all plans for another component: the Prairie School-style performing arts pavilion on the South Federal Plaza that's estimated to cost about $1.65 million and will be named for Principal Financial. At the Sept. 16 Mason City Council meeting, Burnett informed members that the city had received a grant for $375,000 to go toward cost.