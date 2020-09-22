Mason City arena project wins state award

-
Though Mason City's multipurpose arena hasn't seen as much action as local officials hoped for in its inaugural year because of the pandemic, that hasn't stopped the venue from receiving state recognition.
In late June, Mason City received a "Game Changer Award" from Main Street Iowa for its revitalization project. And, more recently, it's taken in another award.
On Friday, the Iowa League of Cities named Mason City's River City Renaissance project as its "People's All-Star Award" winner for 2020. The way that it worked was projects from around the state were entered into a bracket-style tournament and advanced if they got enough votes on the Iowa League of Cities' Facebook page. Over the course of the competition, that wound up being the multipurpose arena.
"This award is a real tribute to the strong community support for the River City Renaissance development and the positive impact it is having on our downtown," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said in a release.
Burnett then went on to say that the arena shows the progress the city has made in recent years and the steps it will continue to take in the years to come.
As of right now, the Mason City arena is the largest component of the River City Renaissance to see completion.
However, within the past week, the city is closing in on finalizing all plans for another component: the Prairie School-style performing arts pavilion on the South Federal Plaza that's estimated to cost about $1.65 million and will be named for Principal Financial. At the Sept. 16 Mason City Council meeting, Burnett informed members that the city had received a grant for $375,000 to go toward cost.
At the same time, the city is still looking to see funding fully secured for the downtown hotel project. There was an initial financing commitment deadline of Sept. 30, 2019, as well as a construction start "on or before July 1, 2020" but a mix of delays, including some that officials say were caused by the pandemic, have pushed the timetable backward.
In the contract between Gatehouse Capital and Mason City, final improvements are targeted for Dec. 2023.
Along with the recent arena awards, the city itself was recognized in August as a runner-up at All-America City Awards.
The city was one of 20 finalists and the only one in Iowa to go that far.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
Jared McNett
Reporter
