You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City Aquatic Center staying closed this summer
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City Aquatic Center staying closed this summer

Pool 22

Mason City Family Aquatic Center

No bellyflops, cannonballs or jackknives at the public pool this summer.

In the latest local cancellation brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mason City officials announced on Wednesday morning that they had decided to "not prepare the pools to open to the public this summer." 

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, a major factor in that decision (which was reached along with the Mason City Park Board) is that the levels of public gatherings that take place at pools and similar facilities make it "impossible to safely open at this time."

And what the sounds definitive, Burnett acknowledged in a news release that the situation is just a bit fluid. 

He said that staff will continue to monitor the situation and if the current public health conditions "change dramatically" opening the pools would be considered "at a future date."

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News