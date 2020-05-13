Mason City Aquatic Center staying closed this summer

No bellyflops, cannonballs or jackknives at the public pool this summer.
In the latest local cancellation brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mason City officials announced on Wednesday morning that they had decided to "not prepare the pools to open to the public this summer."
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, a major factor in that decision (which was reached along with the Mason City Park Board) is that the levels of public gatherings that take place at pools and similar facilities make it "impossible to safely open at this time."
And what the sounds definitive, Burnett acknowledged in a news release that the situation is just a bit fluid.
He said that staff will continue to monitor the situation and if the current public health conditions "change dramatically" opening the pools would be considered "at a future date."
