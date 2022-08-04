Mason City approves bid in bond sale

The city of Mason City ended its 2022 fiscal year on a high note with a $6.5 million ending balance in the general fund, according to Mason City Finance Director Brent Hinson.

Reporting to City Council members Tuesday, Hinson said, “We’re even with last year. Our overall performance is very strong across the board.”

Hinson explained city policy states the general fund balance needs to be at $5 million, or 30% of general revenues, but $6.5 million is a much more desirable amount for bond rating purposes.

This year’s general fund performance was due to “higher-than-expected local option sales tax revenue and lower-than-expected departmental expenditures,” Hinson said. “We were able to transfer a significant amount of money, about $1.7 million, from the general fund to general capital projects.”

It is part of the five-year Capital Improvement Plan. The strategy is to reduce the city’s reliance on bonding for capital improvement projects and increase its ability to pay outright for smaller projects.

Hinson’s report was followed up by the announcement of the $4.55 million sale of general obligation bonds Tuesday.

“Nine bids were received, which is fantastic," said Maggie Burger, Senior Vice President of Speer Financial, Inc., an independent consultant for Mason City’s bond sales. Speer Financial recommended that the Bonds be awarded to Northland Securities Inc. of Minneapolis, Minn., at a price of $4,661,431, with a true interest rate of 2.4772%.

Burger said the city of Mason City received just over $116,000 in a premium on their bonds.

“Premiums have been common in recent weeks in a rising interest rate market," Burger said. She said investors buying the bonds want a higher investment rate, which are higher than the rates today, so they have to pay a premium to the seller for those higher rates.

“The reason they want higher rates is that in six to 12 months, they assume interest rates will continue to rise, and they don’t want to be holding a low-rate investment,” Burger said. “They pay upfront for a better interest rate, which results in Mason City getting a premium.”

Hinson recommended the $116,000 premium from the sale be deposited into bond funds, and that amount will be available for projects.

Proclamations

In other matters, Mayor Bill Schickel proclaimed Oct. 19 Mason City Chamber of Commerce Day. The proclamation recognizes the Mason City Chamber for its accomplishments and for being named Chamber of the Year from the National Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Schickel read the proclamation, which stated “Building a sense of community and pride in the place we live is key to the success of both cities and individuals, and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce has successfully championed projects and opportunities that do just that.”

He congratulated the 23 Chamber of Commerce board members and the chamber staff.

A resolution of appreciation also was awarded to Team River City RAGBRAI, represented by City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

“The entire community owes a debt of gratitude to Team River City RAGBRAI, which includes all the great law enforcement officers, public safety officers, city staff and crew, the Mason City RAGBRAI committee and our army of volunteers and residents,” Schickel said.