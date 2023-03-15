Mason City has submitted a proposal for Community Project Funding for a water project serving the industrial park.

Community Project Funding allows certain federal funds to be directed toward a state, locality, or eligible nonprofit serving a Congressional district through the Appropriations process. The city has applied through the office of Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

The water project is a part of the 2024 Capital Improvement Program set to be approved at Mason City's regular council meeting on March 21. Phase one of the plan is expected to cost $3.5 million dollars.

The project would improve the Taft water-main loop. Councilman John Lee summarizes, "This gives us the capacity so that when companies who use a lot of water come to us, we're ready."

The Community Project Funding could provide up to 80% of the cost.