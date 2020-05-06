Mason City apartment building fire cause determined

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Improperly discarded smoking material has been determined as the cause of a fire that claimed a balcony and part of the attic of a Mason City apartment building.

On 3:49 a.m. on Monday, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a fire at 811 S. Illinois Ave. The fire carried into the attic area of the building and master streams were set up to fight the blaze, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Fire Department.

The fire started on an outdoor deck, according to the department's Wednesday release, and personnel were on scene for about eight hours.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross also assisted at the scene.

