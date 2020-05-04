Mason City apartment building damaged in fire

A fire that claimed a balcony and part of the attic of a Mason City apartment building remains under investigation.
On 3:49 a.m. on Monday, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a fire at 811 S. Illinois Ave. for a third-floor balcony on fire. The fire had carried into the attic area of the building and master streams were set up to extinguish the attic area on fire.
The Mason City Police Department and Mason City Fire Department assisted residents evacuate the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
