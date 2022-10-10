Mason City announces Bike North Iowa grant award

A press conference was held at the 12th Street Northeast kayak and white water area Monday to announce the award of $4.5 million to Mason City and Cerro Gordo County’s Bike North Iowa plan.

The grant was funded through Destination Iowa, a $100 million program to bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.

The grant was a collaborative effort between the City of Mason City, Cerro Gordo County and North Iowa Human Powered Trails to act on plans to develop the current assets of the region. Some of the projects include connecting currently disjointed trail sections along the Winnebago River, making new trails and creating a large bike park to the north of 12th Street Northeast that will allow and challenge riders and families of any skill level to enjoy the park.

In a statement, Mayor Bill Schickel said the nearest comparable bike park facility is the Railyard Bike Park in Arkansas, which currently draws more than 1,000 bicyclists a week from across the country. “This will jump start our plans to make North Iowa a haven for outdoor recreation as well,” Schickel said.

The award represents 40% of the total project investment of $11,873,265, and will also play a key role in providing direct access to all trails, adding trailside amenities and improvements to Ingebretson Campground outside of Thornton.