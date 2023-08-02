Mason City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of two bonds, one general obligation corporate purpose and one general obligation local option sales tax. The bonds will be repaid over 10 and 11 years, respectively, with a rate of 3.2574% for corporate purpose and 3.4114% for the LOSST, ultimately bringing in a surplus for the city.

That surplus will be used to top off funds for both fire station improvement plans as well as the Destination Iowa money funding developments such a the Highline Trail.

Maggie Burger, senior vice president of Speer Financial, also announced that the city had maintained it's Aa3 rating by Moody's municipal credit rating. This prime rating indicates the trust Moody's has in the city's administration and allows for more beneficial transactions during development projects.

"It's an excellent indicator of trust. The people at Moody's have been impressed by the conservative approach the city has taken to financial obligations as well as the healthy financial reserves being held," said Burger.

Council also approved a voluntary annexation of approximately 240 acres in two parcels on the south side of the city. A voluntary annexation is triggered when a property owner petition the city to become part of the corporate limits.

Nancy P. Wood is the owner of the nearly 80-acre parcel in development with New Energy Freedom, a Denmark company that has partnered with Dow Chemical to build a research and production facility at the location. The $350-million dollar facility investment would allow New Energy Freedom to produce plastics from field waste (stover). New Energy Freedom estimates 50 production position will be created and another 30 to 50 positions will be available for workers to collect stover from farms.

Newman Farms joined the petition for annexation. The property consists of approximately 160 acres and abuts the current city limit to the Avenue of the Saints. The two parcels sit at 240th Street, known as 43rd street in town, over to Nettle Avenue. Following annexation, the streets will be renamed to 43rd Street for 240th and Taft Avenue for the Nettle Avenue addresses.

The annexation petition by Wood and Newman Farms is one step in preparing the site for New Energy Freedom's facility. By becoming part of the city, the company will have access to water and sewer amongst other city services.

"The main reason for annexation is to utilize city water and sewer. Of course, that's a main priority. And we have excellent services," said Chad Schreck, president and CEO of North Iowa Corridor EDC. "They are bringing five years of production experience in new recyclables and we think it's a great match."

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the development has been in the works for a number of years and the administration is pleased to see the activity going on around the project. "This development is going to be a significant addition to the tax base in Mason City," he said.