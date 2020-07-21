Mason City Airport hosting display with two World War II era planes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area airplane enthusiasts will have a chance to indulge their interest before summer's end.

From August 3 through August 9, the Mason City Airport is hosting two World War II-era planes for residents to view and possibly even ride in: a B-17 Bomber and a P-51 C Mustang.

Sentimental Journey, the B-17 Bomber on display, flew unescorted bombing missions over Europe for much of the war according to Mesa, Arizona's Commemorative Air Force Airbase. On its site, museum officials note that though a total of 12,731 B-17s were produced by Boeing, Vega, and Douglas during the war, only five B-17s, including Sentimental Journey, continue to actively fly around the world.