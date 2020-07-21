You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City Airport hosting display with two World War II era planes
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City Airport hosting display with two World War II era planes

{{featured_button_text}}
Fly Iowa 2015-07-25

Spectators watch the Fly Iowa air show at the Mason City Municipal Airport in 2015. 

Area airplane enthusiasts will have a chance to indulge their interest before summer's end.

From August 3 through August 9, the Mason City Airport is hosting two World War II-era planes for residents to view and possibly even ride in: a B-17 Bomber and a P-51 C Mustang.

Sentimental Journey, the B-17 Bomber on display, flew unescorted bombing missions over Europe for much of the war according to Mesa, Arizona's Commemorative Air Force Airbase. On its site, museum officials note that though a total of 12,731 B-17s were produced by Boeing, Vega, and Douglas during the war, only five B-17s, including Sentimental Journey, continue to actively fly around the world. 

As for the P-51C Mustang, it's a plane named for the Tuskegee Airmen (a Black unit that served in the war at a time when Black Americans in many states still dealt with Jim Crow laws). The Commemorative Air Force Airbase notes on its site that the "Tuskegee Airmen" plane largely flew stateside as a trainer before being declared "surplus" after the war.

Interested hobbyists will be able to view the planes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 

According to information posted by the Mason City Airport, those in attendance will also be able to ride in the planes but for a cost.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Here are stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News