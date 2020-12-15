Mason City Airport confirms new air service

At a meeting on Oct. 12, the Airport Commission of Mason City unanimously voted to recommend SkyWest Airlines to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Mason City Airport Manager David Sims said during the latest meeting for the Airport Commission of Mason City that the selection was "in final review process."

At that same meeting, the panel opened bids on a taxiway relocation project that comes with funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The lowest bid on the project came from Heartland Asphalt for $3,110,369, followed by $3,110,369 from Reilly Construction and $3,294,581 from JB Holland Construction. However, awarding of contract for the project will not happen until a meeting on Jan. 11, 2021.

The panel did award a farmland bid for $200 an acre. Through Monday, the Mason City Airport Commission solicited bids to lease about 233 acres of farmland which is divided among parcels at the Mason City Municipal Airport.