Mason City activists organizing "Make It Stop" event for Central Park

Lytle agreed that there have already been positive advancements, locally, in the past few months, but that more does need to happen. Even if larger and more lasting change takes time.

"I do, one day, want to see a more diverse Mason City. Absolutely. But that is going to take a lot of grassroots work over several years. That’s something that could be decades in the making," she said.

For the event, the organizers are meeting in Central Park before marching. When that concludes, the plan is to have a celebration of sorts with Black musicians, comedians and poets from the area. "It is a little more difficult to find black musicians, although I have been given quite a few people who are at least part of bands that we are trying to work with," Lytle said.

And organizers don't intend for this to just be some sort of one-off. They want future remembrances and celebrations in this vein. They hope that such events can spur more Black artists, Black-owned businesses and even mutual aid groups. As McGriff noted, "It’s easier to fight for your community once you truly get to know your community."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

