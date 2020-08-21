Mason City activists organizing "Make It Stop" event for Central Park

On August 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago was lynched near Money, Mississippi after being falsely accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store.
What happened to Till was so severe that his face was unrecognizable after his body was discovered in the Tallahatchie River three days after his murder. Less than a month later, an all-white jury found Till's killers not guilty.
By December of the same year, one state over, the Montgomery Bus Boycotts began and eventually led to Alabama's busing segregation laws being affirmed as unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Though not directly related, historians link the two as being part of the same mid-1950s civil rights movement push. The tragedy of Till's murder helped to galvanize impactful change and hopeful progress.
Next Friday, August 28, a local activism group is organizing an event in Mason City to recognize past tragedies such as Till's murder, while also spotlighting the need for restoration.
"It’s not enough to fight against black death, we also need to uplift black people and support their happiness and healing," Mason City Coalition for Justice & Equality organizer Tahmyrah Lytle said.
For Lytle, such an event is particularly important because, as she said, "It’s difficult and emotional being a black person right now." She said that the "March to Make It Stop" in Mason City's Central Park is an opportunity for people to have "a place where they can laugh after so many tears and so much blood has been shed."
In that way, the "March to Make It Stop" is not unlike the Juneteenth event that Lytle, Brandon McGriff and other local organizers put together earlier this summer. It some ways, it's building off of the success of that.
"I definitely feel like we’re growing as a community, we've come closer," McGriff said. "Something that I think is so nice hearing people say 'I’ve never felt this close to people I don’t know before.' I heard a lot of that at our Juneteenth event. So things are definitely changing."
The way that McGriff sees it: That first step of feeling a closeness is crucial to bettering a community. "It’s easier to fight for your community once you truly get to know your community," he said.
Lytle agreed that there have already been positive advancements, locally, in the past few months, but that more does need to happen. Even if larger and more lasting change takes time.
"I do, one day, want to see a more diverse Mason City. Absolutely. But that is going to take a lot of grassroots work over several years. That’s something that could be decades in the making," she said.
For the event, the organizers are meeting in Central Park before marching. When that concludes, the plan is to have a celebration of sorts with Black musicians, comedians and poets from the area. "It is a little more difficult to find black musicians, although I have been given quite a few people who are at least part of bands that we are trying to work with," Lytle said.
And organizers don't intend for this to just be some sort of one-off. They want future remembrances and celebrations in this vein. They hope that such events can spur more Black artists, Black-owned businesses and even mutual aid groups. As McGriff noted, "It’s easier to fight for your community once you truly get to know your community."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
