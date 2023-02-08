The city of Mason City approved a real estate gift agreement with the Mason City Community School District for the former Madison School property. In regular session Tuesday, the City Council approved the agreement that will gift the property currently owned by the school district to the city and Habitat for Humanity for development of residential homes and a park.

Currently, the location is home to community gardens and a playground on the west side of the property. Plans are to build residential housing on the east side and the city will maintain the westerly half.

Madison School was built in 1923 and located at 2620 S. Jefferson Ave. Demolition of the building was completed in 2015 after it was determined the building could not be rehabilitated due to asbestos used in its construction. The community garden was established in 2021.