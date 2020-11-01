 Skip to main content
Mason City accepting grant applications for housing rehabilitation program
Mason City accepting grant applications for housing rehabilitation program

Over the past year, Mason City officials have been targeting the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood area for housing rehabilitation.

The program itself is partially funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that assists low-to-moderate income homeowners in a specific area in bringing their properties into compliance with local building and housing codes as well as Housing Quality Standards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant funding itself can be put toward roofing, siding, windows, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical according to a press release from Mason City. 

Now the program is in its second phase and Mason City officials are accepting applications from homeowners in the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood. By the city's parameters, that area is bounded on the north by Sixth Street Southeast, South Carolina Avenue to the east, Ninth Street Southeast to south and South Connecticut Avenue to west.

"Owner-Occupants that are located within this designated target area and who meet the income eligibility requirements are urged to apply for grant assistance in the Program," the press release notes.

The income threshold for application is $40,000 gross income for a one-person household, $46,400 for a two-person household, $52,200 for a three-person household, $58,000 for a four-person household, $62,650 for a five-person household and $67,300 for a six-person household.

Mason City weblogo

Mason City

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

