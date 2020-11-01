Mason City accepting grant applications for housing rehabilitation program

Over the past year, Mason City officials have been targeting the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood area for housing rehabilitation.
The program itself is partially funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that assists low-to-moderate income homeowners in a specific area in bringing their properties into compliance with local building and housing codes as well as Housing Quality Standards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant funding itself can be put toward roofing, siding, windows, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical according to a press release from Mason City.
Now the program is in its second phase and Mason City officials are accepting applications from homeowners in the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood. By the city's parameters, that area is bounded on the north by Sixth Street Southeast, South Carolina Avenue to the east, Ninth Street Southeast to south and South Connecticut Avenue to west.
Support Local Journalism
"Owner-Occupants that are located within this designated target area and who meet the income eligibility requirements are urged to apply for grant assistance in the Program," the press release notes.
The income threshold for application is $40,000 gross income for a one-person household, $46,400 for a two-person household, $52,200 for a three-person household, $58,000 for a four-person household, $62,650 for a five-person household and $67,300 for a six-person household.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Miss a day, miss a lot. Catch up on some of our most-read stories this week:
The national anthem will never be the same for Brice Golwitzer.
Clear Lake, Ventura and Swaledale fire departments responded to the fire over the weekend.
A toddler and his dog who had gone missing in rural Mason City was found safe after a multi-agency search.
"It’s one thing to express the optimistic or hopeful view when attempting to lead a state through a global pandemic. It’s another thing to make a statement that plainly defies the evidence literally right in front of you."
"The building is severely compromised. If we thought there was a way to save it, we would’ve."
As dozens stood in Central Park listening to speaker after speaker take their turn at the microphone, the overarching message to the crowd bec…
The Surf District has been ordered to serve a 21-day suspension for violating Iowa’s liquor laws, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced Monday.
Jim Coffey believes the possibility of a Russian boar and feral hog infestation happening again in the United States is real.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The number of Iowa residents dying from the coronavirus is quickly rising again after weeks of increasing hospitalizati…
The designation allows a county to make certain areas eligible for property tax exemptions as they are being rehabbed and redeveloped.
Riley Schuchard, a high school senior, participated in the virtual week-long event hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation.
Clear Lake's Christmas by the Lake is returning with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its score puts it ahead of Ames, Dubuque and Sioux Falls.
The project is budgeted at $1.2 million in an application to the state and the grant request totals $400,000.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!