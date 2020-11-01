Mason City accepting grant applications for housing rehabilitation program

Now the program is in its second phase and Mason City officials are accepting applications from homeowners in the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood. By the city's parameters, that area is bounded on the north by Sixth Street Southeast, South Carolina Avenue to the east, Ninth Street Southeast to south and South Connecticut Avenue to west.

"Owner-Occupants that are located within this designated target area and who meet the income eligibility requirements are urged to apply for grant assistance in the Program," the press release notes.

The income threshold for application is $40,000 gross income for a one-person household, $46,400 for a two-person household, $52,200 for a three-person household, $58,000 for a four-person household, $62,650 for a five-person household and $67,300 for a six-person household.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

