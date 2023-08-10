Mary Ann Fox considers herself a small town girl. Therefore she could not have imagined being named Iowa State Fair Queen last year, with all of its pageantry, splendor and hard work, nor could she imagine all the places it would take her, which included 76 Iowa counties on a summer tour in 2023.

At this year’s Mitchell County Fair, Fox handed her crown to Katelynn Huebsch, the next young woman to represent Mitchell County at the Iowa State Fair.

On Saturday, Fox also handed her crown to the next Iowa State Fair Queen.

While Fox was a freshman at Iowa State University in 2022-23, she was away from campus so often with her FFA and fair queen duties that it did not seem like a normal college experience. In 2022, Fox was also elected FFA State Officer as the Northcentral State Vice President – a tremendous year for the young Mitchell County woman.

As vice president, Fox was in charge of planning district events from September through March. She also travelled to high schools in Iowa for chapter visits.

“I really was not at Iowa State a lot this past year,” Fox said. “I was probably on campus about twice a week. Otherwise I was gone all the time travelling or down at our FFA headquarters in Ankeny. So I’m really excited to get back this fall and actually be a college student.”

76-county tour

Fox grew up just outside of New Haven. She graduated from Osage Community High School in 2022. At ISU, where she will be a sophomore this year, she is majoring in agricultural engineering for animal production systems while minoring in animal science.

According to Fox, her father, Karl, was on the Mitchell County Fair Board since before she was born.

“It was a no-brainer for me to run to represent Mitchell County,” Fox said. “I felt like all my hard work that I’ve done for the fair had paid off. I in no way needed anything in return for the time I’ve put into the fair, but it just let me know I was appreciated.”

This summer, Fox travelled to 76 different county fairs in Iowa in her duties as fair queen. She does not begrudge the work or the travel, though it has taken most of her summer.

“It’s been truly amazing,” Fox said. “I have absolutely loved going around to those county fairs and getting to meet all the fairgoers, the fair boards and the county fair queens. I grew up at the Mitchell County Fair, and so getting to branch out and see other county fairs is important to get new ideas to bring home.”

Fox met with each county’s fair board and toured the fairgrounds in her official capacity as Iowa State Fair Queen.

“That is all I did this summer,” Fox said. “I absolutely loved it. It took my whole summer up, but I would not have had it any other way. I love the fair and getting to see what each county fair has to offer.”

A few weeks ago, at the Cass County Fair, there was a golf cart rodeo particularly endearing to Fox. As a team of two, the driver was blindfolded and the passenger had to give directions to the driver over a microphone for the crowd to hear. They had to navigate through an obstacle course, and the team with the lowest time won.

Fox and one of her friends volunteered. They emerged victorious from the contest by almost 30 seconds. Not only is Fox a leader as FFA vice president and as a fair queen, she can also win a golf cart race blindfolded.

The county fair tour was a blur. While Fox attended 76 county fairs, she wished she could attend them all, but some ran at the same time, and Fox had to develop a route from one fair to the next that made sense.

However, for a few county fairs, she was requested specifically as Iowa State Fair Queen.

“I then laid out a map of Iowa and tried to best make a route where I could hit fairs – the ones that were going on before and after the fairs where I was requested,” Fox explained. “Whatever flowed best to make my way around the state. I tried not to backtrack as much as I possibly could and make my way from east to west and north to south.”

Therefore the 76-county tour was formed organically.

The next problem was finding a place to stay each night. Fox has several FFA friends across Iowa – they housed her between each county fair. Otherwise, she stayed with family around the state, or at a central location in Des Moines.

Small town girl

“I still can’t even put it into words,” Fox said. “I was crowned State Fair Queen 10 days after I was crowned Mitchell County Fair Queen. The state fair has always been such a great place for me to go to every year, and watching the state fair highlights and seeing the queen contest and the queens – I always thought it’d be really cool to be there one day.

“So actually hearing my name, I was shocked. I could not believe I was the one picked out of 102 candidates that were there, that I was chosen to represent the Iowa State Fair for the next year. I’m still in awe. I really didn’t think it could happen.”

According to Fox, after she was crowned, the Journey song “Don’t Stop Believing” was playing in her head as she stood in awe of what just happened. The song contains the lyrics: ‘Just a small town girl, living in a lonely world.” Just a small town girl from New Haven, in Fox’s case. “Because I did not think that me – especially coming from such a small area – could be named the Iowa State Fair Queen,” Fox said.

After being crowned Iowa State Fair Queen, she was booked up the rest of the fair. Her duties at the fairgrounds were illustrious and did not allow her much time to simply enjoy the fair. Not that Fox is complaining, because it was the culmination of a long journey, and she would not have preferred to be anywhere else.

“I made appearances just about anywhere I could,” Fox said of last summer’s fair. “I had a schedule all laid out for me already, which included a lot of TV and radio interviews. Any fun little contest the fair has, I got to be there and be a part of it.”

In official capacity, Fox also attended livestock shows and handed out ribbons. She had the pleasure of grilling for the Iowa Pork Producers.

Duties as queen

Throughout the year, she made appearances as Iowa State Fair Queen, including a state conference in December, one of the reasons she was not often on ISU’s campus. Her FFA vice president duties took most of her time away from college, but she also took her fair queen duties seriously.

For the December conference, county fair board members from around the state attempted to better their fairs through workshops and other activities. Fox was onsite.

“I interacted with the many county fair board members, getting to know them a little bit and really getting introduced to the life of the rest of the county fairs in Iowa,” Fox said. “I also got to attend the Corndog Kickoff for the Blue Ribbon Foundation for the Iowa State Fair – its biggest fundraiser of the year. I just got to be queen there.

“Whenever I showed up for an event as Iowa State Fair Queen, it stuck with me, because I still couldn’t believe I had been chosen.”

Pretty good for just a small town girl.

At this year’s Iowa State Fair, Fox had the privilege of meeting each of the 2023 queen candidates. That is where she was on that particular day, waiting for the next group of county fair queens to be judged.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Fox said of passing on the crown to the next young woman. “But I’ve had an awesome year. It’s been so much fun, and I’ve met so many people, I’m excited to give that same opportunity to another gal come this Saturday night.

“I’m so thankful I had this year as Iowa State Fair Queen, and for being able to represent the Iowa State Fair. I’m excited to find out who the next fair queen will be.”