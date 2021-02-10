Manly police, Central Springs release joint statement about bomb threat

The Manly Police Department and Central Springs School District issued a joint statement about the investigation into threats made against Central Springs High School late last month.

On Jan. 28, school district was made aware of a bomb threat that had been left on the school's YouTube page during a live chat in which users can interact with each other in real time, prompting the involvement of law enforcement and the cancellation of the next days' classes, the press release said.

The statement goes on to say that while the investigation has been completed, they will not be releasing any additional information on the matter.

Officials do reiterate that the district has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats of violence or disruption, and the statement encourages residents to talk with their students about reporting any chatter that indicates a threat being made.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

