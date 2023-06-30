An annual examination of the city of Manly's finances by the State Auditor's office found 13 areas where the city was not practicing accepted accounting practices, according to a June 8 report.

The auditor's report for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, raised concerns that all 13 findings were repeated from the prior year, and some findings have been repeated for more than a decade.

The report states: "The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of complete bank reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, and separately maintained Fire Department accounts which should be included in the City’s financial records and monthly and annual financial reports. (State Auditor Rob) Sand provided the City with recommendations to address each of the findings.

"All of the findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the 'watchful and responsible care' a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity."

Mayor Tim O'Keefe said city officials are aware of the report's findings, but said many of the state's expectations are unrealistic for a city the size of Manly.

"Small staff, small town. What the state does is, the city of Manly has to meet the same standards as the city of Des Moines," he said. "They want a council member or myself to come and evaluate (every expenditure) ... and that's not gonna happen. That's just not gonna happen."

But the report anticipated such objections and urged city officials to do better.

"We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees. However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials. Independent reviews of reconciliations should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review," the auditor's report stated.

The report was especially critical of how the city handles the finances of the volunteer fire department.

"The arrangement the City has with the Manly Volunteer Firefighters Association to account for the collection and disbursement of the Fire Department’s operating funds and not just to support the City’s Fire Department by holding fundraisers and providing funds to or purchasing equipment for the Fire Department, is unusual and appears to violate the Iowa Constitution which prohibits providing public funds to private entities. Although the City’s Code of Ordinances allows for this arrangement, an ordinance does not take precedence over the Iowa Constitution," the report states.

The Auditor's Office also noted the lack of a 28E agreement between the Manly Volunteer Firefighter's Association, a 501c(3) organization, and the city of Manly in three previous reports.

Dave Bright, associate director of The Larned A. Waterman Iowa Nonprofit Resource Center, said "a 28E agreement is in essence, a contract between a municipality and often a 501c(3) organization. It's a way for parties to protect themselves by laying out expectations, financially and administratively. Cities often have more liability in these situations, so they like to have them to prevent losses."

Asked whether a 28E agreement was in the works, Mayor O'Keefe said, the city is addressing the situation.

"Violation of the constitution? Yeah, that's pretty heady. OK, we have to uphold that. And so, yes, we are going to," O'Keefe told the Globe Gazette after the June 19 City Council meeting.

"We're addressing that. I think everybody at this table understands it. I've spoken with the auditors, and I agree with their finding on that. Never anything wrong has happened. It was done with what-ifs in mind."

The June 8 report found record keeping deficiencies in 13 areas: segregation of duties; reconciliation of utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts; bank reconciliations; transfers; certified budget; annual urban renewal report; unclaimed property; park and recreation department pool collections; disbursements; journal entries; annual financial report; Manly Volunteer Fire Fighters Association and separately maintained records.

In total, since 2014, the length of time that annual examination records are provided on the auditor's website, there have been 30 findings. Of the 30, 24 have been repeated at least once.

Most significantly, segregation of duties; reconciliation of utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts and bank reconciliations have all been flagged in each of the last 10 years. The lack of a certified budget was an issue in all but 2017.

Manly has had multiple findings in recent years across numerous categories indicating budget preparation may not be receiving the scrutiny and planning it deserves.

From certified budget findings in nine of the last 10 years to consistent lack of reconciliations of accounts, utilities and collections, recommendations from the auditor's office have been to implement an independent review of entries. This could be from any staff, councilmember, mayor or mayor pro-tem and is simply a review and confirmation with signature of financial recordings.

Over the last 10 years, there have been a number of sitting councilmembers and mayors, one mayor pro-tem, one city clerk and two city attorneys. Current city officials are O'Keefe; Mayor Pro-tem Scott Heagel; Councilmembers Richard Baird, Rick Aguilara, Troy Tabbert and Peter Andera. City Clerk is Dee Dunbar. O'Keefe said the current city attorney is Cameron Sprecher, although Sprecher did not respond to an attempt to confirm. Tom Meyer served as city attorney until December 2021.

Budgeting concerns were on display at the June 19 council meeting, with Lonnie Hillman of the Street Department discussing the removal of ash trees infected with emerald ash borer within the city. Hillman said there had been no line item budgeted for tree removal in this or next years' budgets, although the Iowa Department of Natural Resources had done a study to determine which trees must be removed immediately more than two years ago.

Hillman indicated the city had budgeted $5,000 yearly for tree removal in the past, but it had been left out of the two most recent budgets. The cost to remove the trees is $2,000-$3,000 each, and the city has counted 84 trees that must be removed.

It was agreed that the street department would remove six trees Hillman believed could be done with city equipment and the rest would be addressed if, as Hillman said, "Dee can find the money."

The state Auditor's Office requires an audit or annual examination for cities of 2,000 or more residents. An examination is an overview of a city's financial reporting but narrower in scope than an audit. All reports on Manly are based on annual examinations.

State Auditor Sand said transparency and efficiency are top priorities of his office.

"We are the watchdog for Iowa taxpayers," Sand said. "We conduct examinations and make reports. It's up to those taxpayers to be sure they are getting the transparency that they want. Go to council meetings. Get to know your local government and ask questions."

O'Keefe is hopeful for the future of the city. "That's the problem with small towns, and you know we're going through a transition. We're gonna get where we need to be. This table, I am very bullish on this table. I have served with several different tables in the past. This is a great table to work with. They're doers, and they make things happen and they ask questions in meetings."