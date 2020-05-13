Mandra Carlson: Full recovery is this Mason City nurse’s goal

North Iowa was not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the spread, the ortho/neuro floor (5 West at MercyOne) Carlson has been working on for years almost overnight turned into the COVID-19 floor, forcing her to change how she cared for patients.

“I work the weekend package and that calls for total patient care,” she said. “I am responsible for everything. It’s different because when you walk in you have to update yourself each and every day. You almost have to re-learn everything when you walk in.”

And while every health care worker has in one way or another been put in harm’s way because of the virus, Carlson is in contact with patients who have been diagnosed with the virus every day.

That has added some additional stress to her job.

“It makes my family nervous,” she said. “We’ve reduced the possibility at home, but you then have to go to work where you encounter it every day.”

And the anxiety is real and present for the health care workers, patients and their families as well. Carlson said family members not being able to see their loved ones and worry about what could be coming is very hard.

“I worry more about the psychological aspect for health care workers because they have to make the tough decisions about treatments and even who needs to be put on ventilators. Those are tough calls that weigh heavy on a person.”

