Mandra Carlson: Full recovery is this Mason City nurse’s goal

Mandra Carlson helps people get their lives back.
As a nurse on the ortho/neuro floor at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, Carlson cares for patients who have had total joint replacements (hips, knees, shoulders), orthopedic trauma, strokes and seizures, among others.
Her goal with each patient is to help them recover and lead the lives they envisioned before needing medical care or surgical procedures.
“We get to help them get back to the things they enjoyed doing,” Carlson said. “I’m proud to be a nurse. You have to love what you do to keep doing it.”
But that isn’t always an easy task, Carlson admits. The job is both mentally and physically demanding.
She said there are times you are by yourself, and a lot of the care they give is physical in nature, more than almost any of the other floors.
“It is very physical work, yet very rewarding,” said Carlson, who will celebrate 17 years at MercyOne this summer. “It’s very rare we have a patient who can be completely independent. We’re required to do a little bit more than regular nursing duties.”
Carlson’s dedication to helping her patients recover from medical procedures to lead the lives they envisioned has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
“This job is both tough and rewarding,” she said. “It’s physical, but there is an emotional element. You have to be what they (patients) need, and we gladly do it. That is what we are there for.”
Carlson comes by that naturally. Her parents were both volunteer EMTs in Thompson and were “very instrumental” in it for years before they retired, she said.
“They inspired me to go this direction, and now I’m a career health care worker and I love it,” said Carlson, who worked at North Central (now Mosaic) in Forest City while in high school. “I really knew then that I wanted to be in this field.”
Carlson said she would recommend a career in the health care field to anyone who would listen. In fact, her sister-in-law took the leap, while one of her children is considering going into the medical field as well.
“My sister-in-law absolutely loves it,” she said. “I would encourage anybody who wants a tough, yet rewarding job to consider this field. I have absolutely loved it.”
A lot has changed in 17 years since Carlson embarked on her nursing journey. New procedures and technology has made for better outcomes, while new medicines have and more involved physical therapy has made for shorter recovery times.
But the biggest change in Carlson’s career came mere weeks ago when the coronavirus infected the nation and the world.
North Iowa was not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the spread, the ortho/neuro floor (5 West at MercyOne) Carlson has been working on for years almost overnight turned into the COVID-19 floor, forcing her to change how she cared for patients.
“I work the weekend package and that calls for total patient care,” she said. “I am responsible for everything. It’s different because when you walk in you have to update yourself each and every day. You almost have to re-learn everything when you walk in.”
And while every health care worker has in one way or another been put in harm’s way because of the virus, Carlson is in contact with patients who have been diagnosed with the virus every day.
That has added some additional stress to her job.
“It makes my family nervous,” she said. “We’ve reduced the possibility at home, but you then have to go to work where you encounter it every day.”
And the anxiety is real and present for the health care workers, patients and their families as well. Carlson said family members not being able to see their loved ones and worry about what could be coming is very hard.
“I worry more about the psychological aspect for health care workers because they have to make the tough decisions about treatments and even who needs to be put on ventilators. Those are tough calls that weigh heavy on a person.”
