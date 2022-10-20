Man receives suspended sentence in truck theft

A man believed to be homeless who took a truck from a Mason City residence last month has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Logan Glenn Conway was ordered to spend 180 days or until maximum benefits are received in a residential correctional facility. He will remain in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail until bed space becomes available.

According to court records, 24-year-old Conway originally faced up to five years in prison when he was charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony, on Sept. 28. The plea agreement lessened the charge to operating a vehicle without owner's consent -- an aggravated misdemeanor.

The charge stems from an incident that took place around 6:30 a.m. at residence on Opal Drive where Conway placed his bicycle in the back of the truck and drove away. The owner reported seeing Conway drive away and said the keys were left inside the 2006 Chevy K2500.

The truck was spotted in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and County Road B-20 approximately 13 minutes later. Conway stopped the truck and was arrested about a mile after being spotted. He admitted he did not know the owner.

Conway was given a deferred sentence for driving away in a running van in February 2021 before being stopped and arrested. He told officers he took the van because he didn't have anywhere to go, and it was cold outside. At that time his address was listed as Britt.