Man pleads guilty to felony criminal mischief

A North Iowa man accused of causing more than $10,000 damage to a Corvette in Clear Lake in October has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief in exchange for three other charges being dropped.

According to court records, 24-year-old Austin Dean Mahana is accused of entering a detached garage at 33 Sunset View Drive around 9 a.m. Oct. 17 and using a claw hammer to damage the vehicle. He also allegedly used the hammer to break a mailbox and a window.

First-degree criminal mischief is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The plea agreement includes a suspended $1,370 fine and a five-year no contact order between Mahana and the alleged victims.

In all, Mahana would face up to 22 years in prison if convicted on the criminal mischief charge along with burglary and two other criminal mischief charges. The Cerro Gordo County District Court is not obligated to follow the sentencing recommendations of the plea agreement.

Photos: East Park Gardens in Mason City East Park Gardens (3).jpg East Park Gardens (4).jpg East Park Gardens (5).jpg East Park Gardens (6).jpg East Park Gardens (7).jpg East Park Gardens (8).jpg East Park Gardens (9).jpg East Park Gardens (10).jpg East Park Gardens (11).jpg East Park Gardens (12).jpg East Park Gardens (13).jpg East Park Gardens (14).jpg East Park Gardens (15).jpg East Park Gardens (16).jpg East Park Gardens (17).jpg East Park Gardens (18).jpg East Park Gardens (19).jpg East Park Gardens (20).jpg East Park Gardens (21).jpg East Park Gardens (22).jpg East Park Gardens (23).jpg ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you: