Man missing after falling from fishing boat in Worth County

A search has begun for a man who fell out of a fishing boat on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said his office responded to the area of 342nd Street and Grouse Avenue regarding a call of a man who entered the water after the boat he was in struck cables and spun the boat.
A second man on the boat was not injured.
The sheriff was not yet able to identify either of the men, nor their connection to the area, but said he believed the missing man to be from North Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Numerous law enforcement officers could be seen searching along the river's edge as well as in a small boat near Grouse Avenue.
An Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck and boat trailer were backed up to the river bank at the Wheelerwood Road bridge. Fank confirmed a DNR boat was launched farther down river to assist in the search.
A small aircraft was also deployed to help with the search, but after several passes, it left the area.
Fank said the stretch of river the men were fishing is a popular spot for recreational boating and kayaking. Officials were unsure where the cables were located or what they were attached to, but said the scene was still being investigated.
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Fertile Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance, Hanlontown Ambulance, and MercyOne AirMed also responded to the scene.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!