Man missing after falling from fishing boat in Worth County

A search has begun for a man who fell out of a fishing boat on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said his office responded to the area of 342nd Street and Grouse Avenue regarding a call of a man who entered the water after the boat he was in struck cables and spun the boat.

A second man on the boat was not injured.

The sheriff was not yet able to identify either of the men, nor their connection to the area, but said he believed the missing man to be from North Iowa.

Numerous law enforcement officers could be seen searching along the river's edge as well as in a small boat near Grouse Avenue.

An Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck and boat trailer were backed up to the river bank at the Wheelerwood Road bridge. Fank confirmed a DNR boat was launched farther down river to assist in the search.

A small aircraft was also deployed to help with the search, but after several passes, it left the area.

Fank said the stretch of river the men were fishing is a popular spot for recreational boating and kayaking. Officials were unsure where the cables were located or what they were attached to, but said the scene was still being investigated.