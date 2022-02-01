Man injured in Cerro Gordo County crash

A 75-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Rockwell on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that Daryl Norman of Hansell was northbound on Highway 65, just south of Rockwell, when road conditions caused him to lose control of his 2007 Ford Ranger, rolling it into the ditch.

Norman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to Franklin County Hospital for evaluation, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Rockwell-Swaledale EMT, Rockwell Fire Department, Mason City Fire and Ambulance and Franklin County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.