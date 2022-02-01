Man injured in Cerro Gordo County crash

A 75-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Rockwell on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say that Daryl Norman of Hansell was northbound on Highway 65, just south of Rockwell, when road conditions caused him to lose control of his 2007 Ford Ranger, rolling it into the ditch.
Norman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to Franklin County Hospital for evaluation, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Rockwell-Swaledale EMT, Rockwell Fire Department, Mason City Fire and Ambulance and Franklin County Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette