Man convicted of murdering Mason City teen dies in prison

A former Mason City man serving a 50-year sentence in the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died, according to a statement issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Larry Whaley, 64, died Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of COVID-19 and other underlying medical conditions. He had been in the hospital several days after falling ill in the prison, officials say.

Whaley was two years into his half-century sentence for the December 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Samantha Teeter of Mason City.

Teeter was shot through the door of Whaley's apartment as she knocked and turned the knob to enter. Whaley, who knew Teeter, fired his revolver, striking her in the head.

He was convicted of second-degree murder the following December, and began his sentence in February 2018.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

