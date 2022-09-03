 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Mason City

Lisa Grouette

A man is in custody after police say he shot a woman with an arrow in downtown Mason City Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to a call of people yelling near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, according to a press release. At approximately the same time, a call went out to report that a woman near that same area had been shot with an arrow and taken to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bystander who had restrained the suspect, Casey John Larson, 31. Larson was arrested and charged with felony attempted murder.

The victim was taken into surgery and her condition is not known. Attempted murder is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Larson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. No court date has yet been set.

Lisa Grouette



